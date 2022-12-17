RENO — Ten matches was plenty. In fact, that's all that were allowed.
After getting knocked into the consolation bracket after a first-round loss, Roseburg junior Gage Singleton forfeited his fifth-place match, which would have been his sixth Saturday at the 2022 Dollamur Reno Tournament of Champions, a match which would have been his 11th in a two-day span.
The National Federation of High Schools does not allow a wrestler to have more than five matches on any given day. Singleton had five Friday, with what would have been his sixth match postponed to Saturday morning. After losing in the consolation semifinals, that match limit had been reached for the second consecutive day.
Singleton, the No. 1 seed in the 113-pound bracket, was defeated in Friday's first round by a 9-8 decision against Antonio Rodriguez of Los Gatos (California) High School. Singleton answered with four consecutive wins in the consolation bracket Friday, then won another four Saturday before once again falling to Rodriguez, this time a 7-3 decision, in the consolation semifinals. By default, Gabriel Ramirez from Canyon View High School in Cedar City, Utah, was awarded fifth place.
Grady Hamilton was the only other Roseburg wrestler to take the mat Saturday, but the senior 285-pounder was eliminated from the tournament in his first match of the day.
Hamilton got off to a hot start Friday win pins in each of his first two matches before getting knocked into the consolation bracket. Overall, Hamilton went 3-2 in the tourney.
Roseburg took a full lineup to the TOC, but five of its entrants were eliminated in just two matches. Charlie Jones (150 pounds), Hunter Heredia (165), William Allen (175) and Emmitt Gibson (190) each posted a pair of victories in the consolation bracket before their elimination from the tournament.
Poway, California, ran away with the team title, besting California's St. John Bosco by more than 50 points with a 277.5 team total No Oregon school cracked the top 20, but Crescent Valley (21st), Newberg (22nd) and West Linn (23rd) were the top Oregon teams. Crater finished 37th in team scoring, and Roseburg was 39th.
The Indians will be on their home mat for the first time this season, hosting North Medford for a Southwest Conference dual meet on Jan. 4. Roseburg then travels south to Clovis, California, for the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
