NORTH BEND — Roseburg junior Gage Singleton won the 113-pound title and Grady Hamilton finished second at 285 as the Indians finished sixth as a team at the North Bend Coast Classic, held Friday and Saturday at North Bend High School.
Singleton pinned his way to the finals in the 113 bracket and pinned Crook County's Alberto Flores 30 seconds into the second round to claim the title.
In the event's final match, Hamilton and Southwest Conference foe Parker Jarvis of Grants Pass were locked up with the match tied 1-1 when Hamilton scored an escape early in the third round. But Jarvis recorded a takedown with 20 seconds remaining to take a 3-1 lead.
Roseburg had just two other placers, with Charlie Jones placing third at 152 pounds and Emmitt Gibson taking third at 195.
The Indians finished with 99 team points, well back of tournament champion Crook County (210).
"For Jones and Gibson, that was kind of a coming out party," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "It's the biggest tournament they've placed in."
Lander is hopeful that his wrestlers took a few lessons from North Bend that they can carry into Nevada later this week, when Roseburg will compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions, which starts next Friday.
"We had some kids who lost some three-round matches and in the long run, those three-round matches are going to matter," Lander said. "Get the extra rounds. By January and February, that effort is going to make a big difference."
Sutherlin, which finished in a tie for 26th in the team standings, had two placers. Cameron King took fourth at 106 pounds for the Bulldogs, while Maddox Griggs finished sixth at 285.
Sage Baker of Douglas (160) was the only other Douglas County placer, ending up sixth at 160. The Trojans finished 20th in team points, while South Umpqua was 25th.
North Bend Coast Classic
At North Bend H.S.
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 plus local): Crook County 210, Eagle Point 186.5, Crater 173, Redmond 150.5, Grants Pass 129, Roseburg 125.5, Harrisburg 115, Del Norte (CA) 113, Century 102, Ridgeview 101; 20. Douglas 39; 25. South Umpqua 31; t26. Sutherlin 30.
Championship Finals
106 — Max Blanco, McN, p. Chance Yancey, CC, 2:25. 113 — Gage Singleton, Ros, p. Alberto Flores, CC, 2:30. 120 — Dylan Clark, Hen, p. Elijah Bayne, Cra, 1:33. 126 — Tygren Lopez, EP, dec. Eric Stansbury, DN, 6-3. 132 — Ansen Widing, Red, dec. Robert Lacey, CC, 5-0. 138 — Curtis Bartley, DN, dec. Kutter Christensen, Cra, 1-0. 145 — Owen Hull, GP, p. Cutter Marsh, CC, 3:41. 152 — Ty Havniear, Cra, dec. Tagge Fry, GP, 6-2. 160 — Bridger Foss, SM, dec. Gavin Sandoval, CC, 4-1. 170 — Josh Friesen, McN, dec. Finn Schuller, Bend, 8-1. 182 — Riley Jones, Coq, p. Bryce Chilgren, Har, 5:58. 195 — Mason Buss, Siu, p. Parker Hughes, Har, :27. 220 — Logan Clayburn, MP, p. Houstyn Lee-Perry, Lib, 1:32. 285 — Parker Jarvis, GP, dec. Grady Hamilton, Ros, 3-2.
Other Douglas County placers
106 — 4. Cameron King, Suth. 152 — 3. Charlie Jones, Ros. 160 — 6. Sage Baker, Doug. 195 — 3. Emmitt Gibson, Ros. 285 — 6. Maddox Griggs, Suth.
