Gage Singleton has a shot at a third consecutive state title, while Grady Hamilton earned a shot at redemption.
Both Roseburg High School wrestlers advanced to the Sunday finals of the Class 6A state wrestling championships, being held at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Singleton, a junior, barely broke a sweat on his way to the title match at 113 points. The No. 1 seed in the bracket hammered out three first-round pins to reach the title match where he will face the No. 2 seed, Clackamas junior Jeremiah Wachsmuth.
After pins in his first two matches, the road to the finals for Hamilton got a little bumpier in the 285-pound bracket. Hamilton, the No. 5 seed in the bracket, beat Westview's Gunnar Jorgensen 7-2 in the quarterfinals, then held on for a 2-1 win over Skylar Randlemen-Galvan in the semifinals.
Sunday's heavyweight title match with be an All-Southwest Conference affair, with Hamilton and No. 3 seed Parker Jarvis squaring off for the championship.
Of the 11 wrestlers Roseburg brought to Portland, only one other will advance to Sunday as sophomore Roman Leaton guaranteed himself at least a sixth-place finish and a state medal.
Leaton was knocked into the consolation side of the 126-pound bracket after falling to No. 2 seed Gavin Rangel in the quarterfinals. On the consolation side, Leaton scored a 6-4 overtime victory over Aloha's Jesus Orea, then pinned Nicholas Yarnell of Sandy to guarantee himself a spot on the podium.
In the team standings, there is a hotly contested race between West Linn, which leads with 229 points after Saturday's matches, and Newberg (225). Westview was third at 115.5, while Roseburg and Grants Pass enter the second day tied for fourth with 95 points, a half-point better than sixth-place Sandy (94.5).
The consolation semifinals are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be followed by placement matches beginning at 11 a.m.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
