If the 2020-21 school year had gone along like any other, Roseburg High School junior Nash Singleton might not have gotten the chance to become an All-American at the National High School Coaches Association championship wrestling tournament on Sunday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Singleton has sought out tournaments to fill the time until the Oregon high school wrestling season starts in May. Over the weekend he went 5-1 at 126 pounds in the junior division and secured a runner-up finish after losing in the title bout by a 5-4 decision against Fernando Barreto Jr. from Pomona, California.
“It was a kid I had wrestled before and I thought I was going to be ready this time and I just wasn’t quite there yet,” Singleton said. “I just couldn’t take him down. I think if I’d been able to take him down I’d been fine.”
Leading up to the finals, Singleton won by technical fall in his first match and pinned his opponent in 4:45 in his second. Singleton advanced through the round of 16 with a 4-2 decision and then defeated the eventual fifth-place finisher in the quarterfinals with a 3-1 decision in overtime.
Singleton defeated the third-place finisher 9-6 in the semifinals.
The national tournaments have kept Singleton in shape for the upcoming high school season.
“I’m definitely wrestling at a higher level. I’ve been having a lot better competition,” said Singleton, who has been competing in the Rocky Mountain Nationals. The circuit has featured tournaments mainly in Utah and Arizona every three or four weeks.
“The little tournaments we’ve been going to have had better competition than the little tournaments we’d be going to during a regular season. I wouldn’t say I’m rusty. I’d say I’ve improved through the COVID down period.”
Singleton is a two-time state placer for Roseburg and won his first individual title in 2020, just prior to the pandemic shutting down prep sports. News last week that the 2021 season had been given the green light from the Oregon Health Authority was welcom information for the junior standout.
“I was so excited. I’ve been waiting for them to tell us that we can wrestle,” he said. “I’ve been kind of nervous off and on because the way they’ve been talking, I wasn’t sure we were going to. So, it was big news that we were going to wrestle. That made me really happy.”
Roseburg High School begins its six-week season on May 20 at South Medford.
