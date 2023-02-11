For the first time since 2008, there is a new team sitting atop the Southwest Conference wrestling ranks.
South Medford out-pointed Roseburg 373-331.5, ending a 16-year run of district titles for the Indians Saturday night at Grants Pass High School.
Roseburg qualified 13 wrestlers for the OSAA Class 6A state championships, which will be held Feb. 24-25 at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Roseburg got individual district titles from Gage Singleton at 113 pounds, Tyler Rietmann at 170 and Emmitt Gibson at 195.
Singleton beat teammate Isaiah Stanturf in the 113-pound title match, while Koen Shelby (120) finished second and senior 285-pounder Grady Hamilton dropped a 1-0 decision to Grants Pass' Parker Jarvis, ranked No. 2 among Class 6A heavyweights while Hamilton is ranked No. 3.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the state tournament. Roseburg got third-place finishes from Izak Hutchins (120), Roman Leaton (126), William Allen (170), Eric Johnson (182) and Brady Nunemaker (220), while Hunter Heredia (160) also punched a ticket to state with a fourth-place finish.
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 373, Roseburg 331.5, Grants Pass 279, Sheldon 225, North Medford 184.5, Willamette 102, South Eugene 25.
Championship Finals
106 — Christian Hernandez-Topet, SM, p. Nathan Higa, GP, 3:36. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Isaiah Stanturf, R, 1:10. 120 — Joseph Borraggine, NM, p. Koen Shelby, R, 5:52. 126 — Colten Garges, Shel, won by forfeit over Luke Gass, Shel. 132 — Mark Astry, GP, maj. dec. Mason Stuckey, Shel, 16-6. 138 — Owen Hull, GP, p. Adin Kaufmann, SM, :58. 145 — Tagge Fry, GP, dec. Charlie Jones, R, 6-0. 152 — Bridger Foss, SM, p. Ashton Park, GP, 3:13. 160 — Zak Crawford, W, p. Isaack Valdez, SM, 3:58. 170 — Tyler Rietmann, R, dec. Bricen Stewart, Shel, 7-3. 182 — Caleb Dalke, SM, maj. dec. Corbyn Shumack, SM, 8-0. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, dec. Bladimir Mendez-Chavez, GP, 7-5. 220 — Hunter Cline, SM, p. Li Moala, SM, 2:58. 285 — Parker Jarvis, GP, dec. Grady Hamilton, R, 1-0.
