PLEASANT HILL — Eight South Umpqua wrestlers qualified for the Class 3A state wrestling championships as the Lancers finished second as a team at the Special District 3 tournament Saturday at Pleasant Hill High School.
North Valley won the team title with 217 points, followed by South Umpqua (182) and Pleasant Hill (171.5) in the top three. Douglas (139.5) was sixth, Glide (136) was seventh and Sutherlin (110) eighth.
S.U. had just one district champion as Sylis Williams hit the top of the podium at 132 pounds. Emmanuel Mata (160) and Jacob Logan (195) both placed second, with Logan suffering a 7-5 overtime loss to North Valley's Seth Gallego.
As the top four in each weight class qualified for the state tournament, the Lancers' additional entrants included fourth-place finishers Tateum Peters (113), Joseph Carnes (120), Andrew Sexauer (138), Josiah Sinohui (170 and Jacob Arellano (182).
Glide qualified six wrestlers for the state championships, including four freshmen and two juniors.
Twin brothers Carter and Drew Dawson once again met in a tournament championship — the sixth time this season — and Carter improved his record to 4-2 against his brother with 3-0 victory to claim the 106-pound district title. Elijah Hatfield (113) also earned a district title while junior Brock Barron-Perreira took second at 220.
Freshman Zach Sahr (120) and junior Michael Williams (285) both placed third, also advancing to state for the Wildcats.
Douglas had four wrestlers reach the district finals with Tyler Waldron (126) and Sage Baker (160) each winning titles while Myles Swenson (132) and Ryder Sawyer (138) both placed second. Peyton Wafer, third at 106, also earned a spot in the state tournament.
For Sutherlin, defending Class 3A heavyweight Maddox Griggs claimed the district title at 285 pounds, while Tauj Flora (second, 170), Cameron King (third, 113) and Ty Terry (fourth, 160) qualified for the state tourney.
The Class 3A state tournament will be held Feb. 23-24 at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — North Valley 217, South Umpqua 182, Pleasant Hill 171.5, Coquille 146, Rogue River 146, Douglas 139.5, Glide 136, Sutherlin 110, Lakeview 87, Creswell 82.
Championship Finals
106 — Carter Dawson, G, dec. Drew Dawson, G, 3-0. 113 — Elijah Hatfield, G, dec. Lyosha Mitchell, Cres., 13-6. 120 — Basen Rambo, RR, p. Gavin Haratyk, PH, 1:05. 126 — Tyler Waldron, D, p. Boone Marquess, PH, 1:05. 132 — Sylis Williams, SU, p. Myles Swenson, D, 2:37. 138 — Eli Anderson, PH, p. Ryder Sawyer, D, 4:54. 145 — Brayson Granger, L, p. Camaron Houston, Coq., 5:33. 152 — Gavin Hoellrich, PH, p. Mason Core, NV, 3:40. 160 — Sage Baker, D, p. Emmanuel Mata, SU, 0:44. 170 — Adrian Stubbs, L, dec. Tauj Flora, Suth., 9-2. 182 — Ryan Gaskin, NV, p. Riley Jones, Coq., 2:55. 195 — Seth Gallego, NV, dec. Jacob Logan, SU, 7-5 (SV-1). 220 — Tommy Vigue, Coq., p. Brock Barron-Perreira, G, 4:46. 285 — Maddox Griggs, Suth., p. Wyatt Julian, L, 5:51.
Other Douglas County Placers
(Top 4 to State)
106 — 3. Peyton Wafer, D; 6. Caleb Carr, D. 113 — 3. Cameron King, Suth.; 4. Tateum Peters, SU; 5. Rowyn Miller, G. 120 — 3. Zach Sahr, G; 4. Joseph Carnes, SU. 138 — 4. Andrew Sexauer, SU. 145 — 5. Nate Brown, SU. 152 — 6. Landen Bauer, SU. 160 — 4. Ty Terry, Suth. 170 — 4. Josiah Sinohui, SU. 182 — 4. Jacob Arellano, SU. 195 — 5. Austin Conkling, SU. 220 — 5. Gunnar Bowles, Suth. 285 — 3. Michael Williams, G.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.