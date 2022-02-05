RIDDLE — South Umpqua had one individual champion, three second-place finishers and four third-place wrestlers, leading the Lancers to second place as a team at the Shamrock Invitational Saturday at Riddle High School.
Caj Simmons won the 220-pound bracket for the Lancers, while Joseph Carnes (113), Josiah Sinohui (160) and Austin Conkling (195) also reached the championship finals, helping South Umpqua to 131 total team points, well behind tournament champion Harrisburg's 160.
Glide (121.5) took third in team scoring despite crowning four individual champions. Dennak Towne remained undefeated on the season in winning the 132-pound bracket, while Braxton Dill (145), Corbyn Kangiser (182) and Jaden Rondeau (195) each won their weight classes.
Oakland 170-pounder Kaleb Oliver took home top honors in his weight class, as did Reedsport's Adam Soloman (138), Riddle's Calvin Varra (106) and Glendale's Branden Cregan (152).
Towne and Oliver were named the tournament's most outstanding wrestlers for the lighter and heavier weights, respectively.
TEAM SCORES — Harrisburg 160, South Umpqua 131, Glide 121.5, Glendale 74, Nestucca 70, Oakland 68.5, Reedsport 57, Rogue River 55.5, Riddle 42, Camas Valley 35, Gold Beach 10.
Championship Finals
106 — Calvin Vaara, Rid., dec. Noah Duncan, CV, 11-6. 113 — Travis Seehaver, Har., p. Joseph Carnes, SU, 3:59. 120 — Isaac Talmadge, Har., p. PJ Machacek, Har., 1:00. 126 — Curtis Talmadge, Har., maj. dec. Zakai Chatelain, Nes., 12-1. 132 — Dennak Towne, Gli., dec. Aaron Soloman, Reed., 8-2. 138 — Adam Soloman, Reed., p. Nephi Heakin, Har., 1:00. 145 — Braxton Dill, Gli., dec. Anthony Isom, R.R., 12-8. 152 — Brandon Cregan, Glen., dec. James Long, R.R., 9-6. 160 — Parker Hughes, Har., p. Josiah Sinohui, S.U. 5:30. 170 — Kaleb Oliver, Oakl., maj. dec. Bryce Chilgren, Har., 12-0. 182 — Corbyn Kangiser, Gli., p. Dylan Prock, Nest., 0:34. 195 — Jaden Rondeau, Gli., p. Austin Conkling, S.U., 3:18. 220 — Caj Simmons, S.U., maj. dec. Brock Barron-Perreira, Gli., 15-6. 285 — Cooper Clark, Har., p. Hunter Shamir, Oakl., 1:41.
Other Douglas County Placers
120 — 4. Skyler Sunder, Reed. 126 — 3. Blair Doud, Rid. 132 — 3. Aaron Martin, Glen.; 4. Lane Hill, C.V. 138 — 3. Tanner Seidel, Glen.; 4. Chase Coleman, Rid. 145 — 3. Leland Good, Oakl.; 4. Nate Brown, S.U. 152 — 3. Landen Bauer, S.U.; 4. Robert Davis, Oakl. 160 — 3. Colten Boyer-Stephens, Glen.; 4. Chris Singleton, Glen. 170 — 3. Corbyn Jones, S.U. 182 — 3. Jedidiah Chapman, S.U. 195 — 3. Howard Lewelling, Glen. 220 — 3. Kaden Thompson, C.V. 285 — 3. Lakota Miller, S.U.
