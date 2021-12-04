HARRISBURG — The Sutherlin wrestling team crowned four champions and placed fourth as a team at the annual Deven Dawson Memorial Invitational wrestling tournament Friday at Harrisburg High School.
Trent Olsen went 4-0 with four pins to win the 220-pound weight class for the Bulldogs, and Maddox Griggs was 3-0 with three pins to take the heavyweight title.
In the girls tournament, Sutherlin got weight class titles from Arianna Flores (3-0, two pins) at 120 pounds and Keeley Guthrie (2-0, one pin) at 135.
The tournament combined scoring from the boys and girls tournaments, which left Sutherlin with 135 total. Banks took the team title with 247 points, followed by host Harrisburg with 237.
Kaleb Oliver went 5-0 with five pins to dominate the 170-pound bracket for Oakland, which finished seventh as a team with 114 points. The Oakers also got second-place finishes in the girls' tournament from Zoe Vickers (115) and Hailey Gordon (155).
Glendale placed 13th as a team with 67 points, getting a championship from 115-pounder Destiny Weaver, who went 3-0 with three pins in the girls' tournament, while Tanner Seidel went 4-1 with four pins, placing third at 145 pounds on the boys' side.
Camas Valley and Riddle both scored 33 points, with the Hornets led by Kaden Thompson (285), who won his first three matches by fall before losing to Griggs in the title match.
