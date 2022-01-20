SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs and South Umpqua Lancers split three contested matches Wednesday in a 37-29 Class 3A Special District 3 dual meet Wednesday night at the Dog Pound.
The dual was part of a five-team dual which also involved Santiam, Pleasant Hill and Creswell.
The Bulldogs received three forfeits to South Umpqua’s one to secure the dual meet victory, aided in part by Sutherlin’s upper-weight hammer of senior Trent Olsen (220 pounds) and heavyweight Maddox Griggs slamming the door on the Lancers.
With Sutherlin trailing 30-27 entering the two heaviest weights, the Bulldogs’ Olsen — the team’s lone senior — scored a 10-0 major decision over the Lancers’ Brayden Reedy, and Maddox put on the exclamation point with a second-round pin of South Umpqua heavyweight Lakota Miller.
The first contested match was held at 145 pounds, where the Lancers’ Nate Brown recorded a first-round pin of Sutherlin’s Ty Terry.
Tauj Flora (170) got the Bulldogs their first contested win by pulling out an 11-7 decision over the Lancers’ Josiah Sinohiu.
South Umpqua struck back with pins by Jacob Logan (185) and Austin Conkling (195) before the Bulldogs slammed the door.
Both teams are working to rebuild their programs as restrictions and cancellations have had an impact on turnout.
“Our numbers have been pretty low,” Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said. “Going into the COVID season (2020-21), we went from 25 kids to nine. We were hoping that this season, we were expecting a little bit more normal and it just wasn’t there.”
South Umpqua coach Ricky Cole said his Lancers are not only dealing with the numbers game, but also illness which has spread through the program.
“We’re fighting numbers just trying to fill the weight classes,” Cole said. “We’re really thin in the lower weights.”
However, Cole said this season feels more like a “reset button.”
“When I took over (as head coach) three years ago, we had six kids,” Cole said. “Now, we’re up to 20 or so if everybody shows up.”
Sutherlin is looking forward to seeing its program bolstered by an incoming group of youth and middle school wrestlers who should help rejuvenate the program over the next three years.
“It’s encouraging that we’re really young,” Martz said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen in the room, and another five to seven kids coming into the (high school) program each year over the next three years.
“We’re just kind of starting over,” Martz said. “We’re rebuilding and trying to stay positive to get these kids to the finish line.”
Sutherlin is next scheduled to compete in a four-team Special District 3 dual meet Wednesday at Scio. South Umpqua is scheduled to compete in a three-team dual meet at North Valley Tuesday.
Sutherlin 37, South Umpqua 29
106 — Emilja Singleton, Suth., by forfeit. 113 — Trenten Westrom, Suth., by fft. 120 — Double fft. 126 — Branden Bartlett, Suth., by fft. 132 — Sylis Williams, SU, by fft. 138 — Devon Felix, Suth., by fft. 145 — Nate Brown, SU, p. Ty Terry, Suth., 1:17. 152 — Landen Bauer, SU, by fft. 160 — Double fft. 170 — Tauj Flora, Suth., dec. Josiah Sinohui, SU, 11-7. 182 — Jacob Logan, SU, p. Jeremiah Lepre, Suth., 2:36. 195 — Austin Conkling, SU, p. Brayden Quamme, Suth., 0:45. 220 — Trent Olsen, Suth., major dec. Brayden Reedy, SU, 10-0. 285 — Maddox Griggs, Suth., p. Lakota Miller, SU, 3:07.
