Glide freshman Carter Dawson wasn't taking any Flack.
At Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum Friday, the 106-pounder beat La Pine sophomore Riley Flack in the semifinals before topping Hawks senior and No. 1 seed Tyson Flack to claim his first state title at the OSAA Class 3A wrestling championships.
"It's a pretty good feeling," Dawson said of his 6-2 win over Tyson Flack in the championship match. "He's beaten me a few times, and I finally made it happen."
Dawson was in a 2-0 deficit entering the third period of the title match, but scored an escape with less than a minute left to pull within 2-1. Then, in the final 10 seconds of the championship match, Dawson took Tyson Flack down to his back, and the two-point takedown and ensuing three near-fall points lifted him to the 6-2 win.
"I was able to stand out (for the escape) and got him locked up in a cradle," Dawson said.
One round earlier, each Class 3A semifinal mat featured Dawson vs. Flack. While Carter was busy dealing with Riley Flack, twin brother Drew was less than 30 feet away tangled up with Tyson Flack.
Tyson Flack would score a 9-2 semifinal win over Drew Dawson, who in return beat Riley Flack with a 10-0 major decision to secure a third-place finish in his first high school state tournament.
"It happens quite a bit," Carter Dawson said of he and his brother wrestling simultaneously. This season alone, the brothers met six times in tournaments with Carter holding a 4-2 edge over Drew. "It's hard focus-wise. You're concerned about how he's doing, but you have to focus on yourself a little bit."
"Hopefully we can spread out in weight and both go get a title," said Drew Dawson, physically the smaller of the twin brothers. "But it is what it is right now."
What it is is promise for a rebuilding Glide wrestling program which finished sixth in the team standings despite taking just six wrestlers.
Freshman Elijah Hatfield placed third at 113 pounds, losing a semifinal decision to eventual champion Luke Cheek of Harrisburg before pinning Tresten Buchanan of Banks for the consolation championship.
"Three more years," Hatfield said of the future of the Wildcats' program. "We have some guys up-and-coming and I think it shows how good we are. I'm glad that we're up there in the standings."
Four of Glide's six entrants hit the medals podium as junior 220-pounder Brock Barron-Perreira placed fifth at 220 pounds. The Wildcats finished with 79 points, just four behind Siuslaw for a top-5 finish. Glide edged Elmira by a point and a half.
Douglas finished ninth in the team standings, but saw its tournament end in heartbreak for its lone senior.
Sage Baker had a wild Friday. The No. 1 seed at 160, Baker barely got through the first round, scoring a takedown in the closing seconds of the third round to beat Santiam Christian's Caleb Ness 5-4 to open his tournament. A pin advanced Baker to the semifinals, and he reached the title match with a late escape for a 1-0 win over Rainier's Derek Katon.
But in the finals, Baker fell in sudden victory when La Pine's Tag Deluca scored a takedown 20 seconds into overtime for a 3-1 and a state championship.
Douglas junior Tyler Waldron (126) and freshman Ryder Sawyer (138) both placed fourth as the Trojans finished ninth in the team standings with 52 points.
Reigning 3A heavyweight champion Maddox Griggs of Sutherlin was stunned by Corbett freshman Carl Orchard, who pulled off a first-round pin over the bracket's No. 1 seed. Griggs went on to place fifth, while teammate Tauj Flora (170) also placed fifth.
South Umpqua had just one wrestler finish in the top six, with Jacob Logan placing fifth at 195.
La Pine earned the team in the Class 3A tournament with 195 points, followed by Burns with 175.5. Harrisburg (156) and Banks (142.5) rounded out the winners of top-four team trophies, and were the only teams to top 100 points.
This story will be updated to include results from the Class 2A/1A boys and Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls tournaments.
Class 3A State Championships
At Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland
TEAM SCORES (top 10 plus Douglas County) — La Pine 195, Burns 175.5, Harrisburg 156, Banks 142.5, Siuslaw 83, Glide 79, Elmira 77.5, Santiam Christian 57.5, Douglas 52, Nyssa 46, Sutherlin 24 (20th place), South Umpqua 12.5 (24th).
Championship Finals
106 — Carter Dawson, Glide, dec. Tyson Flack, La Pine, 6-2. 113 — Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, p. Thomas Winn, Burns, 3:30. 120 — Canon Winn, Burns, maj. dec. Mason Webb, La Pine, 12-0. 126 — Kale Cornell, Burns, p. Curtis Talmadge, Harrisburg, 2:29. 132 — Landyn Philpott, La Pine, maj. dec. Jack Vandehey, Banks, 12-0. 138 — Devon Kerr, La Pine, dec. William Walton, Elmira, 9-5. 145 — Brody Buzzard, Harrisburg, p. Brayson Granger, Lakeview, 5:09. 152 — Hunter Kemper, Burns, tf. Ben Cooper, Sisters, 15-0. 160 — Tag Deluca, La Pine, dec. Sage Baker, Douglas, 3-1 (sudden victory). 170 — Easton Kemper, Burns, maj. dec. Cache Montgomery, La Pine, 12-1. 182 — Daevon Vereen, Banks, tf. Ryan Gaskin, North Valley, 19-4. 195 — Mason Buss, Siuslaw, dec. Bryce Chilgren, Harrisburg, 9-2. 220 — Mishael Mauck, Banks, dec. Dayne Muller, Siuslaw, 3-2. 285 — Brett Highburger, Elmira, p. Carl Orchard, Corbett, 2:28.
Other Douglas County Placers
106 — 3. Drew Dawson, Glide. 113 — 3. Elijah Hatfield, Glide. 126 — 4. Tyler Waldron, Douglas. 138 — 4. Ryder Sawyer, Douglas. 170 — 5. Tauj Flora, Sutherlin. 195 — 5. Jacob Logan, South Umpqua. 220 — 5. Brock Barron-Perreira, Glide. 285 — 5. Maddox Griggs, Sutherlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.