DRAIN — Dennak Towne (132 pounds), Corbyn Kangiser (182) and Brock Barron (220) of Glide won individual titles at the North Douglas Holiday Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Cottage Grove won the team title with 172 points and Glide was fourth (114).

TEAM SCORES — Cottage Grove 172, Elmira/Crow 154, Kennedy 117, Glide 114, Colton 92, Regis 76, Oakridge 64, Siletz Valley/Eddyville 62, Glendale 40, Sutherlin 35, North Douglas/Elkton 21, Waldport 21, Sheridan 12, Alsea 0.

Winners, County

Wrestlers in Top 4

106 — 1. Jonavin Keller, Oakridge. 113 — Colton Barklow, Elmira/Crow; 2. Destiny Weaver, Glendale. 120 — 1. Adam Reyes, Kennedy; 3. Jason Jewell, Glide. 126 — 1. Jesus Espinoza, Kennedy; 3. Masyn Miller, Glide; 4. Kaleb Filipi, Sutherlin. 132 — 1. Dennak Towne, Glide. 138 — 1. Enrico Cervantez, Elmira/Crow. 145 — 1. Ian Drago, Elmira/Crow; 3. Aaron Martin, Glendale. 152 — 1. Ruben Fox, Elmira/Crow. 160 — 1. Dylan Barfield, Colton. 170 — 1. Lucas Bischoff, Regis; 4. Alex Olp, North Douglas/Elkton. 182 — 1. Corbyn Kangiser, Glide. 195 — 1. Nolan Earls, Colton; 2. Jaden Rondeau, Glide. 220 — 1. Brock Barron, Glide. 285 — Briggs Snell, Kennedy.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.