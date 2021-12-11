Three Roseburg wrestlers win titles at North Bend Coast Classic TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 11, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORTH BEND — Roseburg's Gage Singleton (106 pounds), Nash Singleton (138) and Varrius Scanlan (160) all won individual titles in the Coast Classic wrestling tournament held Friday and Saturday.The Indians finished second in the team standings with 183.5 points. Crook County of Prineville, behind four champions, won with 254.5 points.Nash Singleton, who posted five falls, was selected the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights. Gage Singleton had four pins and Scanlan went 5-0 with three falls.Grady Hamilton (285) of Roseburg finished second. Haygen VanGordon (182) finished third, Rhett Martin (145) was fourth and Cristian Martinez (120) placed fifth."We had two pretty good days of wrestling," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. "This is a very good early-season tournament."Roseburg won the junior varsity tournament with 183.5 points. Winning titles for the Tribe were Zach Ott (106), Levi Campbell (138), Garrett Gallego (145) and Jack Banta (285). TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Crook County 254.5, Roseburg 183.5, Crater 149.5, Grants Pass 148, Redmond 123.5, McNary 111, Eagle Point 98, Century 79, Henley 77, Stayton 77.Championship Finals106 — Gage Singleton, Rose, p. Jeremiah Wachsmuth, Clackamas, 1:24. 113 — Landon Lavey, CC, p. Max Blanco, McNary, 2:41. 120 — Mitch Warren, CC, dec. Tygren Lopez, EP, 7-6. 126 — Tucker Bonner, CC, p. Lindson Turner, Ash, 2:45. 132 — Mauro Michel, Stayton, dec. Carter Tate, Bishop Manogue, 6-1. 138 — Nash Singleton, Rose, p. Eli Howard, Stayton, 3:50. 145 — Junior Downing, Redmond, tf. Geiner Harpole, Bend, 15-0 (4:14). 152 — Matthew Bolanos, Cra, p. Owen Reding, North Salem, 2:57. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, Rose, maj. dec. Carson Henderson, JC, 11-3. 170 — Emmett Henderson, JC, p. Ryan Johnston, GP, 5:27. 182 — Brayden Duke, CC, p. Ryan Rutherford, Bishop Manogue, 5:55. 195 — Dredan Myers, GP, p. Logan Clayburn, MP, 2:59. 220 — Joseph Martin, Ridgeview, p. William Anderson, NM, 2:34. 285 — Christopher Woods, HV, p. Grady Hamilton, Rose, 2:25.Other Douglas County Placers120 — 5. Cristian Martinez, Roseburg. 145 — 4. Rhett Martin, Roseburg; 6. Adam Solomon, Reedsport. 182 — 3. Haygen VanGordon, Roseburg. Tom Eggers Sports Editor (0) comments 