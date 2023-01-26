Thurston dominates Roseburg on the mats, 67-12 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Jan 26, 2023 Jan 26, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRINGFIELD — The Class 5A Thurston Colts dominated Roseburg in a nonconference wrestling dual Wednesday, defeating the visiting Indians 67-12.Roseburg earned first-round pins from senior Emmitt Gibson at 195 pounds and junior Gage Singleton at 113. The Tribe surrendered six pins, one technical fall and two major decisions.Roseburg closes out its Southwest Conference dual season at Grants Pass Wednesday, then will compete in the Reser's Tournament of Champions at Hillsboro's Liberty High School Feb. 3-4.Thurston 67, Roseburg 12106 — KJ Kelly, T, p. Jose Nonato, R, 0:42. 113 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Mason Hakki, T, 1:46. 120 — Jake Stutesman, T, maj. dec. Isaiah Stanturf, R, 16-8. 126 — Sean Regas, T, p. Roman Leaton, R, 1:07. 132 — Colton Annis, T, won by forfeit. 138 — Jaden Ellis, T, p. Gabe Konig, R, 1:30. 145 — Holton Halstead, T, won by forfeit. 152 — Kolton Malone, T, tf. Parker Yutzie, R, 16-1. 160 — Brandon Ruchti, T, p. Hunter Heredia, R, 3:19. 170 — Sawyer Casearez, T, p. Tyler Rietmann, R, 1:23. 182 — Carder Cummings, T, p. Eric Johnson, R, 1:25. 195 — Emmitt Gibson, R, p. Brando Lopez, T, 1:08. 220 — Aiden Clarke, T, won by forfeit. 285 — Vaun Halstead, T, maj. dec. Grady Hamilton, R, 16-5. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aiden Clarke Brando Lopez Springfield Linguistics Physics Gabe Konig Mat Jaden Ellis Grady Hamilton Singleton Gage Pin Sport Heavy Athletics Wrestling Class Decision Tribe Wrestling And Weightlifting Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Derelict hospital in Myrtle Creek to be torn down Karen Louise Gibbons Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Thursday's Transactions StateHouse Launches New, High-Value Customer Loyalty Program “TOPS” WaFd Bank President and CEO Brent Beardall Expected to Return Soon to Full-Time Duties Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told 'I don't serve Black people'
