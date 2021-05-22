SPRINGFIELD — Thurston scored eight falls and defeated Roseburg 54-30 on Saturday in a prep dual wrestling meet.
The Indians got pins from Gage Singleton (106 pounds), Nash Singleton (138), Kahleb Diaz (145) and Darian Thacker (170). Cristian Martinez (113) received a forfeit win.
"They're good," Roseburg coach Steve Lander said of the Class 5A Colts. "We did a good job of maxing our victories, but didn't minimize our losses and gave up two many pins. Nash (Singleton) pinned a returning state placer (Elijah Southern) and Darian (Thacker) beat a good kid (Varney Doreen) as well."
Roseburg is scheduled to host Eagle Point Wednesday night.
Thurston 54, Roseburg 30
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. KJ Kanoe, T, :57. 113 — Cristian Martinez, R, won by forfeit. 120 — Braylin Ruchti, T, p. Koen Shelby, R, 2:36. 126 — Thurston won by forfeit. 132 — Colton Jaramillo, T, p. Garrett Gallego, R, 5:24. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Elijah Southern, T, 1:04. 145 — Kahleb Diaz, R, p. Rodrigo Harrison, T, 2:38. 152 — Hunter Harwood, T, p. Rhett Martin, R, 3:02. 160 — Manuel Monroy, T, p. Haygen VanGordon, R, 1:15. 170 — Darian Thacker, R, p. Varney Doreen, T, 3:16. 182 — Asher Ruchti, T, p. Colby Olson, R, 2:23. 195 — Jeremy Foss, T, p. Emmett Gibson, R, :36. 220 — Vaun Halstead, T, p. Grady Hamilton, R, 1:00. 285 — Brian Jenkins, T, p. Tyler Estes, R, 2:18.
JV Score — Thurston 45, Roseburg 30.
