Bobby Geyer and Charlie Jones offered the insurance, and Jack Banta and Grady Hamilton paid off the policy as sixth-ranked Roseburg claimed the Southwest Conference dual meet title, holding off No. 5 Grants Pass 38-30 at Stewart W. Robertson Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night.
Freshman Geyer, who has missed the past two seasons due to middle school wrestling getting sacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jones, a sophomore in his first year of competitive wrestling, came up with big wins for the Indians in a dual which was a see-saw battle throughout.
After Gage Singleton scored a quick pin at 106 pounds to get Roseburg rolling, Geyer came through with an 8-0 major decision over eighth-ranked Robert Miner, staking the Indians to a quick 10-0 lead.
"It started out a little bit rough, but I'm picking it back up," Geyer said of shaking off two years of rust coming into the 2021-22 season.
Grants Pass answered with a technical fall, a forfeit at 126 pounds and a major decision at 132 to jump to a 15-10 lead.
Nash Singleton (138) put Roseburg back in front with a first-round pin, but Grants Pass took the team lead back, 18-16, when Mason Fisher scored a reversal with six seconds left in the second overtime period to score a 4-2 sudden victory over Roseburg's Rhett Martin.
It was Jones' reversal against the Cavemen's Bruxton Lear with seven seconds left in the third round of the 152-pound bout, securing a 4-3 decision, which would spur three consecutive Roseburg wins — including an 8-5 decision by Varrius Scanlan (160) and a 29-second pin by Haygen VanGordon (170) which pushed the Indians to a 28-18 lead.
"I knew it was going to be a close call," Jones said of his win over 18th-ranked Leair. "I've been staying late (at practice), and I felt my conditioning was better. My cardio outlasted his."
Grants Pass wasn't done, however, posting pins at 182 and 195 to gain back a 30-28 lead with two bouts remaining.
Banta (220), a freshman, put the Indians back in front with a first-round pin of Grants Pass' Noah Hyatt, and Hamilton sealed the team victory with a 10-1 major decision over Kaleb Davis at 285.
Jones, who also had a tight win in Roseburg's blowout dual against South Medford, said it was a friend from Washington who convinced him to give wrestling a try, not usually something someone just "does" when it comes to breaking the varsity lineup at Roseburg.
"I just wanted to try something new, get out of my comfort zone," Jones said. "This is a brotherhood. I appreciate everyone on this team."
Roseburg also won the junior varsity dual, 54-24.
The Indians, wrestling in a rare back-to-back, travel to North Medford Thursday.
Roseburg 38, Grants Pass 30
106 — Gage Singleton, R, p. Nathan Higa, GP, :43. 113 — Bobby Geyer, R, maj. dec. Robert Miner, GP, 8-0. 120 — Mark Astry, GP, tech. fall Cristian Martinez, R, 16-0. 126 — Christian Dara, GP, won by forfeit. 132 — Owen Hull, GP, maj. dec. Levi Campbell, R, 12-1. 138 — Nash Singleton, R, p. Mason Fisher, GP, 1:25. 145 — Tagge Fry, GP, dec. Rhett Martin, R, 4-2. 152 — Charlie Jones, R, dec. Bruston Leair, GP, 4-3. 160 — Varrius Scanlan, R, dec. Ryan Johnston, GP, 8-5. 170 — Haygen VanGordon, R, p. Jacob Barnett, GP, :29. 182 — Dredan Myers, GP, p. Hunter Feland, R, 3:21. 195 — Owen Townes, GP, p. Emmitt Gibson, R, 1:21. 220 — Jack Banta, R, p. Noah Hyatt, GP, 1:49. 285 — Grady Hamilton, R, maj. dec. Kaleb Davis, GP, 10-1.
JV Score — Roseburg 54, Grants Pass 24.
