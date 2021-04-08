VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 20, 1994 — The Glide volleyball team defeated North Douglas in a nonleague match in Glide, winning 15-9, 15-12.
Roxy Smith had seven kills and three blocks and Lara Hendy contributed 18 assists for the Wildcats. Lisa Miller chipped in five kills, Chris Kreger made 10 digs and Angie Hager added eight digs.
Lisa Palmer led the Warriors with six kills. Tanaya Blomberg had four blocks and Meagan Johns contributed four aces.
Sept. 21, 1994 — Chrissy Dake pounded 13 kills and Douglas remained unbeaten in Far West League play with a 15-6, 15-6 victory over Siuslaw in Florence.
Amy Redenius had seven kills and three stuff-blocks for the Trojans. Autumn Taylor chipped in seven kills and Lisa Corum had 25 assists.
South Umpqua handed Illinois Valley a Skyline Conference loss in Cave Junction, winning 15-6, 15-10.
Teresa Frazier finished with 10 kills for the Lancers. Sarah Taylor had 10 assists and four aces and Brooke Guthrie added four aces.
Oakland swept past Glendale in a Big Fir League match in Glendale, prevailing 15-4, 15-12.
Jessica Ziegler had five kills, while Tina Quarles contributed two kills and two stuff-blocks for the Oakers. Tameka Trent and Britt Smith combined for 20 service points and six aces.
Maria Monteleone had three kills and three stuff-blocks and Amber Pevehouse added three kills for the Pirates.
Sept. 23, 1994 — Roseburg handled Eagle Point in a Southern Oregon Conference match in Eagle Point, winning 15-4, 15-8.
Misti Filley had five kills for the Indians. Joslynn Gallop, Courtney Woodruff and Jennifer Sheppard each contributed two kills and Shawna Johnson added three aces.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sept. 23, 1994 — Glide won both the boys and girls team titles at the South Umpqua Invitational in Tri City.
Freshman Bethany Santos (22:19) and Kristana Kinnett (22:23) finished 1-2 for the Wildcats in the girls 5,000-meter race. Dawn Weaver of S.U. placed sixth (24:50) and Rachael Brown led Canyonville Bible Academy with a seventh-place effort (25:08).
The Glide girls had a score of 25 points, followed by CBA (66).
For the boys, CBA's Jason Carter cruised to the win (17:26). Glide's Anthony Hager (second, 18:27) and David Hicks (fifth, 18:54) cracked the top five.
The Wildcats scored 45, followed by the Pilots (58).
FOOTBALL
Sept. 25, 1994 — Chris Wilson completed 12 of 18 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns as Sutherlin defeated Glide 18-6 in a Sky-Em League game in Glide.
Wilson added a 1-yard TD run. His favorite target was Travis Sigfridson, who had 149 receiving yards and scoring catches of 44 and 1 yards. Alex Cortez added 40 yards rushing and made an interception for the Bulldogs. Corey Kangiser rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries and Wade Watson had a 15-yard TD run for the Wildcats.
Justin Gray rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run, and Elkton downed Days Creek 34-14 in a Skyline League eight-man game in Days Creek.
Quarterback Jason Self ran for a pair of touchdowns and Dennis Lund returned a kickoff 79 yards for a TD for the Elks. Matt Crume caught a 35-yard TD pass from Roland Chambers and Jeremy Ehlert returned a punt 65 yards for a score for the Wolves.
Sixth-ranked Camas Valley scored 38 points in the fourth quarter and routed North Lake 58-8 in a Skyline eight-man contest in Camas Valley.
Chris Burnett rushed for a career-high 323 yards on 18 carries and scored four TDs for the Hornets. James Wafer added 86 yards and two TDs on 11 attempts.
Shane Mast rushed for 93 yards and three TDs and also picked off two passes as Yoncalla thumped Chiloquin 47-14 in a nonleague game in Chiloquin.
Justin Kuro had a team-high 148 yards rushing on 13 carries with scoring runs of 3 and 82 yards.
