Sure, it's been challenging at times, but Carmen Finlay has relished her time as the athletics secretary at Roseburg High School.
Finlay, 63, was hired in 2008 as an accounting assistant and joined the RHS athletics department in 2009. She's retiring at the end of the school year and her last day is June 10.
"I decided at the end of last year that this would be my last year," said Finlay, who's a Glide resident. "All this year I've been telling everybody it's my last year, so I couldn't change my mind.
"I'm ready to retire and turn this over to somebody younger. I love the job, but it's very taxing. I'm to the point where I just didn't feel physically I could keep it up."
Finlay will be replaced by Marci Michael.
Finlay has been an invaluable behind the scenes worker at RHS. In addition to her help with all the sports programs, she's handled purchasing and bus scheduling for the school.
"It's all about the kids," replied Finlay, when asked what was the most rewarding aspect of her job. "I love the coaches, they've been wonderful. I love the people here that I work with, my staff. I love sports, so that's what has made it easy.
"Athletics have always been my way. It's my passion. It came out from me, my kids, and we do sports. Sports is just a part of my life."
Finlay has dealt with the stresses of the job as well.
"Even beyond COVID, this year has been the most difficult because of busing and officials," she said. "But it's all about the kids making it happen. I'm a little more tired this year. Those extra added pressures have made me very sure this (retiring) is the right thing for me to do.
"There are no health problems. I'm just tired. There's a lot to the job ... it's constantly changing every day and it's not boring. I just love it, but it's time to go."
Among the people in the RHS athletic family who'll be sad to see Finlay leave is athletic director Russ Bolin.
"First and foremost, Carmen is a true believer in what athletics and activity does for kids and how important of a role it plays in their every day lives," Bolin said. "It's very important in the role she plays. When the kids come and talk to her, she's very passionate about it.
"With all the activities, she loves it. She tries to make everyone's job as easy as possible. When the coaches come to her she'll do whatever she can to solve the problem to make something happen. She's a tireless worker — you almost have to be in her position with all the different hats that she has to wear.
"Controlling my budget, controlling Jill (Weber's) budget, controlling the division leaders' budgets ... all those different facets that come with the job. It's immense, and she's just done a tremendous job."
Bolin wasn't finished.
"It's been hard for me to think about coming to work and not having Carmen there because we've worked so closely together for the last 14 years. I trust her completely with everything. Whenever we had a task or something would pop up, she'd always take care of it.
"She's always positive. Carmen cares tremendously for all of our coaches and she's loyal, which is very important. I couldn't have done the things I've done in my position without Carmen there. It's huge shoes to be filled."
Carmen and Scott Finlay, who met while they were student-athletes at Umpqua Community College, have been married for 41-plus years. Scott, 62, has been on the RHS faculty as a social studies teacher and is a driver's education instructor. The 1977 RHS graduate is also retiring this year.
"He's going to keep teaching driver's ed," Carmen said.
They have three grown children: Michael, 35, who graduated from Westview High School in Beaverton and lives in Portland; Kelli, 33, a Westview grad who resides in Roseburg; and Cory, 26, a Glide graduate who lives in Roseburg.
There are two grandchildren.
Carmen has been asked a few times about having a connection to Finlay Field, Roseburg's storied football facility.
The field is named in honor of Gilbert C. Finlay — Scott's grandfather — a dentist who was the first volunteer athletic director and boys basketball coach at RHS. Gilbert guided the Tribe to a state title during the 1916-17 school year.
Carmen, a 1977 Sutherlin High School graduate, was quite an athlete during her younger days. Known as Carmen Mendenhall back then, she was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track for the Bulldogs.
She led the Sutherlin girls to third place in the 1976 Class AA state track meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, winning the 440-yard race with a meet and state record time of 58.35 seconds. Carmen anchored the 880 medley relay (which included her younger sister Pam) to victory in 1:51.88, breaking the meet and state record, and finished second in the 220 (26.42).
Carmen was a first-team All-Skyline Conference selection in basketball for Sutherlin.
"I was gifted with speed, and had to use that," she said. "I hated every 440 I ran, but unfortunately I was good at it."
Carmen competed in volleyball, basketball, track and tennis during her two years at UCC. It's easy to see where her love for sports came from.
Finlay is looking forward to slowing down and enjoying some family time in retirement.
"I'm planning for a wedding in September for my daughter," she said. "I have a grandson who just started playing baseball, so I'm going to watch him. And I love gardening. That's where I'll be."
But first, there are a few more school days capped off by the finale on June 10.
"It's going to be hard," Finlay admitted. "I'm looking forward to being there, but it's going to be a hard day. I know it is."
