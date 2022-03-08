Riddle senior post Mario Gianotti, who led the Irish to the Skyline League boys basketball South Division title and a berth in the Class 1A state tournament, was selected the Skyline's Player of the Year.
North Douglas senior guard Samantha MacDowell, who helped the Warriors go unbeaten in Skyline North play, win the league tournament and finish fifth in the state tourney, was the Player of the Year for the girls.
Gianotti was joined on the boys' first team by junior Cash Boe of Elkton, juniors Ray Gerrard and Keagan Mast of North Douglas, and senior Greg Reedy and junior Keith Gaskell of Days Creek.
Gaskell received the Defensive Player of the Year award and Russell Hobson of Riddle was Coach of the Year.
Other county first-team selections for the girls included junior Nichole Noffsinger and senior Alison Van Loon of Yoncalla, senior Tylie Bendele of Umpqua Valley Christian and sophomore Brooke McHaffie of North Douglas.
Junior Brooklyn Williams of N.D. was the Defensive Player of the Year and Kim Beer of Yoncalla was voted Coach of the Year.
SKYLINE LEAGUE
BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE
BOYS
Player of the Year — Mario Gianotti, sr., Riddle.
Defensive Player of the Year — Keith Gaskell, jr., Days Creek.
Coach of the Year — Russell Hobson, Riddle.
First Team
Mario Gianotti, sr., Riddle; Cash Boe, jr., Elkton; Ray Gerrard, jr., North Douglas; Keagan Mast, jr., North Douglas; Greg Reedy, sr., Days Creek; Keith Gaskell, jr., Days Creek.
Second Team
Chase Greer, sr., Riddle; Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Jared Standley, sr., Camas Valley; James Standley, soph., Camas Valley; Ashton Hardy, jr., Yoncalla; Jazon Ames, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Honorable Mention
Ivan Rhea, sr., Riddle; Cael Boe, soph., Elkton; Trevyn Luzier, jr., Elkton; Tucker Halstead, fr., Riddle; Robert Martin, jr., Glendale; Matt Anderson, sr., Days Creek; Logan Gant, jr., North Douglas; Landon Kruzic, jr., Days Creek; William Duncan, jr., North Douglas; Jesse Myers, sr., Riddle; Noah Grace, fr., New Hope Christian; Andrew Allen, soph., Elkton.
All-Defensive Team
Keith Gaskell, jr., Days Creek; Mario Gianotti, sr., Riddle; Logan Gant, jr., North Douglas; Andrew Allen, soph., Elkton; River Wolfe, sr., Camas Valley; Jazon Ames, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Samantha MacDowell, sr., North Douglas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Brooklyn Williams, jr., North Douglas.
Coach of the Year — Kim Beer, Yoncalla.
First Team
Nichole Noffsinger, jr., Yoncalla; Tylie Bendele, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Samantha MacDowell, sr., North Douglas; Alison Van Loon, sr., Yoncalla; Ava Barnett, fr., New Hope Christian; Brooke McHaffie, soph., North Douglas.
Second Team
Riley Crume, soph., Days Creek; Cydni Dill, sr., North Douglas; Brooklyn Williams, jr., North Douglas; Lauren Stallard, jr., Powers; Savannah Harkins, jr., North Douglas; Audrey Griffiths, sr., Pacific.
Honorable Mention
Kallie Krewson, soph., Powers; Victoria Renfro, sr., Riddle; Kaycie Hamilton, sr., Camas Valley; Skylar Thompson, soph., Powers; Jessica Morones, soph., Pacific; Brooklyn Cyr, fr., North Douglas; Vienna Tornell, soph., Umpqua Valley Christian; Meleka Byle, jr., Elkton; Bailey Stufflebeam, jr., Days Creek; Wiley Lang, sr., Pacific; Asia Ward, jr., North Douglas.
All-Defensive Team
Brooklyn Williams, jr., North Douglas; Alison Van Loon, sr., Yoncalla; Kendyl Elias, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Audrey Griffiths, sr., Pacific; Fionna Ketchem, sr., Days Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.