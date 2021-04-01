The Roseburg High School girls soccer team played what head coach Kristin Parks called a "fantastic" first half against Crater on Wednesday night.
But the Indians didn't have anything to show for it on the scoreboard.
The Comets of Central Point scored a goal in the 34th minute and added two more in the second half to take a 3-0 win over Roseburg at Finlay Field on a gorgeous spring day.
"I felt the girls did everything we've been asking of them," Parks said. "We dominated possession and had six shots (on goal), but that goal (by the Comets) took some air out of our sails."
Crater (5-2-2) put the contest away with goals in the 47th and 55th minutes.
Roseburg (2-6) lost freshman defender Emelie Morello to an ankle injury in the second half. Parks singled out the performances of junior center/midfielder Jocelyn Muntifering and senior defender Camille Dela Cruz.
"Jocelyn had the best game she's had for us," Parks said. "She played very aggressive. Camille always gives 110 percent."
The Tribe will end the regular season on Saturday at home against South Medford on senior day. Roseburg is scheduled to play a pair of games during culmination week.
BOYS
Roseburg 3, Crater 2
CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg boys soccer team beat Crater for the second time this season on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Tyson Bustamante.
Bustamante, a junior, scored in the 21st and 34th minutes to give the Indians (2-6) a 3-1 advantage. Sophomore Angel Flores assisted on the second goal.
Flores opened the scoring in the 15th minute off a pass from Charles Anderson. The winless Comets (0-9) scored in the 20th and 58th minutes.
Roseburg coach Jim Giraudo praised the efforts of senior Rayce Bergeron and junior Logan Michael, both defenders.
"The boys played very well," Giraudo said. "After the first 10 minutes, we made some tactical changes and they paid off. We started to possess well. Crater plays hard and physical, but we kept our defense tight in the second half."
The Tribe will travel to South Medford on Saturday to end the regular season. Roseburg is scheduled to play two games during culmination week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.