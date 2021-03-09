The Roseburg High School Foundation hopes to fill Finlay Field with stand-ins of fans, parents and community supporters.
The foundation is accepting photos of fans through a process that begins at www.roseburghighschoolfoundation.org. The foundation will review photos for appropriateness and photo quality, and for a $100 donation, have the cutouts printed and placed in the bleachers at Finlay Field.
Proceeds will benefit the foundation scholarship and program grants.
Information: Online, www.roseburghighschoolfoundation.org.
