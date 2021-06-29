Roseburg senior post Zach Martin was a second-team selection in the recent Southern Oregon Conference boys basketball all-league voting for the 2021 spring/summer season.
Senior guard Matthew Parker and senior post Attreyu Pinard both received honorable mention.
North Medford senior guard Landon Ellis was named the Player of the Year. Scott Plankenhorn of North Medford and James Wightman of South Medford shared the Coach of the Year award.
On the girls' side, senior guard Kaili Chamberlin of state champion South Medford was selected Player of the Year. Scott Dippel of Crater was Coach of the Year.
Senior Emma Schmerbach and sophomore Donovyn Hunter were also first-team picks for the Panthers (13-0), who defeated Sheldon 63-31 in the Culminating Week title game.
BOYS
Player of the Year — Landon Ellis, sr., North Medford.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Scott Plankenhorn, North Medford; James Wightman, South Medford.
First Team
Landon Ellis, sr., North Medford; Jackson Weiland, fr., South Medford; Treyson Neff, jr., North Medford; Hunter Chubb, sr., Crater; Junior Sleezer, jr., South Medford; Hawthorn Lapierre, jr., Ashland.
Second Team
Devon Malcolm, jr., South Medford; Zach Martin, sr., Roseburg; Bryce Dyer, jr., North Medford; Jeremy Gaut, sr., South Medford; Brennen Neyt, jr., Eagle Point.
Honorable Mention
Nick Karrick, sr., North Medford; Colton Vranes, jr., Crater; Matthew Parker, sr., Roseburg; Jude Pannell, sr., South Medford; Finn Hilden, sr., Ashland; Blake Eaton, sr., Crater; Toby Barnes, jr., Ashland; Attreyu Pinard, sr., Roseburg; Brandin Ziegler, sr., Grants Pass.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Kaili Chamberlin, sr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — Scott Dippel, Crater.
First Team
Donovyn Hunter, soph., South Medford; McKenzie Hirsch, jr., Crater; Toni Coleman, sr., South Medford; Brooke Anderson, fr., Grants Pass; Emma Schmerbach, sr., South Medford.
Second Team
Emily Rund, sr., Grants Pass; Sierra Logue, jr., South Medford; Madison Dutkiewicz, sr., Crater; Bella Stone, sr., South Medford; Jayd Sollinger, sr., Ashland.
Honorable Mention
Shakia Teague Perry, sr., South Medford; Kate Stidham, soph., Crater; Sophie Mock, soph., Grants Pass; Raegan Bruner, soph., Grants Pass; Abigail Winslow, fr., Crater; Kaliegh Gugliotta, jr., Crater; Taneesha Coley, jr., South Medford; Hailey Burcham, sr., Eagle Point; Jazmyne Wells, sr., North Medford.
