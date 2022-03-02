Senior Danil Olson and sophomore Mykah Mendoza of Roseburg were second-team selections in the Southwest Conference boys basketball all-conference voting done by the coaches.
Olson was the Tribe's leading scorer during the regular season with 10.9 points per game. Roseburg junior Boston Williams received honorable mention.
SWC champion South Medford had three picks on the first team — senior Devon Malcom, sophomore Jackson Weiland and freshman Boden Howell. Panthers senior Junior Sleezer was selected the Player of the Year.
North Medford senior Treyson Neff, a first-team selection, led the conference in scoring with a 19-point average.
On the girls' side, Roseburg junior Amy Carpenter received honorable mention.
Junior Donovyn Hunter of conference champ South Medford was the Player of the Year and senior teammate Sierra Logue made the first team. Hunter led the SWC in scoring with 22.6 points a game.
SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE
BASKETBALL ALL-LEAGUE
BOYS
Player of the Year — Junior Sleezer, sr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — James Wightman, South Medford.
First Team
Treyson Neff, sr., North Medford; Devon Malcom, sr., South Medford; Bryce Dyer, sr., North Medford; Boden Howell, fr., South Medford; Jackson Weiland, soph., South Medford.
Second Team
Dylan Neufeld, sr., Grants Pass; Danil Olson, sr., Roseburg; Oscar James, sr., South Eugene; Mykah Mendoza, soph., Roseburg; Luke Leighton, jr., Sheldon.
Honorable Mention
Oshea Miller, sr., North Medford; Tyson Neff, sr., North Medford; Solomon Nice, jr., South Eugene; Drew Hall, fr., South Medford; Mason Bennett, jr., Grants Pass; Luke Morgan, soph., Grants Pass; Austin McLean, sr., North Medford; Antonio Orozco, jr., North Medford; Desmond Clayborne, sr., South Medford; Boston Williams, jr., Roseburg.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Donovyn Hunter, jr., South Medford.
Coach of the Year — Tom Cole, South Medford.
First Team
Sofia Megert, sr., South Eugene; Sierra Logue, sr., South Medford; Brooke Anderson, soph., Grants Pass; Diamond Wright, fr., Sheldon; Beaux Bruegman, jr., Sheldon.
Second Team
Lottie Dillard, sr., South Medford; Alia Harris, sr., South Eugene; Paityn Rhode, sr., Sheldon; Kendall Fealey, jr., South Medford; Brooklyn Wakefield, soph., Grants Pass.
Honorable Mention
Tatum Schmerbach, jr., South Medford; Ali Stevens, jr., North Medford; Caileigh Raines, fr., North Medford; Sophie Mock, jr., Grants Pass; Amy Carpenter, jr., Roseburg; Gabbie Harms, jr., Sheldon; Kimberley Ceron, soph., South Medford; Olivia Boger, fr., North Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.