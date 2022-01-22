EUGENE — Outside the Sheldon High School gym, the overcast skies weren’t producing any precipitation, but inside it was raining threes for the Irish boys and girls basketball teams.
Sheldon spoiled the Southwest Conference openers for Roseburg by draining a combined 22 3-point field goals in a 56-18 girls victory and a 65-56 boys win on Saturday afternoon.
The Roseburg girls (1-10, 0-1 SWC) took a 4-0 lead over Sheldon (9-7, 2-0) to start, but the Irish responded with a 14-0 run to finish the first quarter.
Sheldon senior Paityn Rhode, who made eight 3-pointers against Grants Pass on Thursday, sank six shots from long range against Roseburg and led the Irish with 21 points.
Roseburg had just two players make a shot in the 38-point loss. Junior post Amy Carpenter finished with 10 points to lead the Indians and Emelie Morello added eight.
Morello hit a halfcourt buzzer-beater to get Roseburg within 10 points at halftime, but Sheldon outscored RHS 31-3 in the second half for the lopsided win. A third quarter 3-pointer for Morello was the only points of the second half for the Tribe.
The sharp-shooting for the Irish continued in the boys’ game. Sheldon (5-8, 1-1) made six of its 12 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 22-7 lead over the Indians.
The deficit proved too significant for Roseburg (3-9, 0-1) to overcome, despite a valiant fourth quarter comeback attempt.
Trailing 52-33 to begin the final period, Roseburg cut the lead to single digits with a 17-6 run. Colton Marsters got a breakaway layin after a steal to get the Indians within eight, but that’s as close as Roseburg would get as time ran out on the rally.
“We put ourselves in a pretty big hole, down 23, and there’s a litany of excuses we could come up with, but I liked the six minutes we decided to play hard,” Roseburg boys coach Jordan Humphreys said. “It kind of shows what we're capable of. If we play a whole game like that, then we’ll probably be in a pretty good position there.”
Marsters finished with a game-high 19 points. Mykah Mendoza and Danil Olson each added nine.
Landyn Bryant and Owen Cramer each hit three 3-pointers to lead four Sheldon players in double figures with 13 points apiece.
The Roseburg boys and girls will both have a week off from competition and will continue Southwest Conference play with home games against South Eugene next Saturday.
GIRLS
ROSEBURG (18) — Amy Carpenter 10, Morello 8, Bowman, S. Muntifering, Mohlsick, Rivera, Smith, J. Muntifering, Murphy, Klopfenstein, Cunningham, Weidemeir, Miller. Totals 6 4-10 18.
SHELDON (56) — Paityn Rhode 21, Line, Miller 3, Pappas 2, Wright 10, Sprouse, I. Harms 9, Marshall 2, G. Harms 5, Bruegman 4. Totals 19 8-12 56.
Roseburg;4;11;3;0;—;18
Sheldon;14;11;19;12;—;56
3-Point Shots — Rose. 2 (Morello). She. 10 (Rhode 6, I. Harms 3, Miller 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 13. She. 13.
BOYS
ROSEBURG (56) — Colton Marsters 19, Mendoza 9, Stedman, Wilder 2, Pike 2, Williams 3, Olson 9, Fullerton 7, Vredenburg, Six 5. Totals 20 12-22 56.
SHELDON (65) — Landyn Bryant 13, Owen Cramer 13, Kokkeler 10, Rubino, Frey 5, Leighton 10, Graziano 9, Stapleton 5. Totals 24 5-6 65.
Roseburg;7;11;15;23;—;56
Sheldon;22;11;19;13;—;65
3-Point Shots — Rose. 4 (Marsters 2, Williams 1, Fullerton 1). She. 12 (Bryant 3, Graziano 3, Cramer 3, Kokkeler 2, Stapleton 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 9. She. 14.
