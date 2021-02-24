Finally, game time is right around the corner.
Barring any coronavirus issues, the Roseburg High School soccer teams are scheduled to open their 2021 southern Oregon winter/spring seasons on Tuesday night.
The RHS girls will host Ashland at 6 p.m. at Finlay Field, while the boys visit the Grizzlies in a 7 p.m. start. No spectators will be allowed at the games due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The normal 2020 fall season was moved back by the Oregon School Activities Association due to the pandemic. The Roseburg girls last played an official prep game on Oct. 29, 2019, while the boys haven’t competed since Oct. 26 of that year.
The Roseburg cross country teams will travel to South Medford on March 3 for dual meets and the football team is scheduled to open at Eagle Point March 5.
With Douglas County returning to the “extreme risk” category of COVID-19 regulations Friday, the Roseburg volleyball team won’t open its shortened season until March 15 when it travels to Eagle Point.
The soccer teams have been practicing since last summer and are looking forward to playing another school.
“The boys are ready to go. We’re thankful we get to have a season,” said Jim Giraudo, in his fifth year as head coach of the Roseburg boys.
“Everyone’s super excited. The girls can’t wait until Tuesday,” added Kristin Parks, in her third season with the RHS girls.
The Roseburg boys have 30 on the roster this week, and will field both varsity and junior varsity teams. Thirteen are freshmen.
The Indians have seven returning starters, three who are seniors.
Senior defenders Rayce Bergeron and Attreyu Pinard and senior midfielder James Dauterman will lead the team. Other starters back include junior midfielder/forward Tyson Bustamante, junior defender/midfielder Logan Michael, junior all-around Jonathan Yun and sophomore midfielder/forward Angel Flores.
Senior Chris Giraudo, the son of the coach, will replace four-year starter Gage Baylis-Hines at goalkeeper. Midfielders Moses Finlay and Elijah Finlay are among the promising freshmen.
“We have many players who played a fall club season and are itching to go,” Jim Giraudo said. “I’m just looking for the guys (in the first game) to find that chemistry quickly, show their technical and tactical skills, and play with enthusiasm.”
The Tribe will face a tough opponent in Ashland, which won the Midwestern League title last year and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals.
The Roseburg girls are a young squad with only two seniors among their 18-player roster. The Indians won’t have a JV team.
“We’re doing everything we can to get ourselves conditioned, that’s the biggest thing,” Parks said. “We don’t know if we’ll get to play a whole season, so we’re telling them to play every game like it’s their last. I think this group is very competitive.”
The Tribe has four returning starters in senior center/defender Camille Dela Cruz, junior center/midfielder Madasyn Van Acker, junior midfielder Jocelyn Muntifering and sophomore goalkeeper Amy Carpenter. Midfielder/defender Maryn Wicks is the other senior.
Roseburg has seven freshmen on the roster. Jada Russell, Hannah Heuberger, Alexis Heath and Addison Scalf are talented newcomers, according to Parks.
Ashland lost in the first round of the 5A playoffs last year.
