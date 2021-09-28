The Roseburg High School girls soccer team didn't pack the offensive punch it needed in order to stay with South Medford on Tuesday night.
The Panthers limited the Indians' opportunities with the ball and handed Roseburg a 3-0 loss in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
"Their defense is very solid — probably the toughest defense we've seen this year," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "I think we only had four shots the entire game and their speed caught up with us."
South Medford (3-3, 3-1 SWC) got on the scoreboard in the 36th minute when Brooke Fairbanks scored off an assist from Isabelle Cruz.
The Panthers struck again in the 60th minute on a goal by Bella Bottero. Cruz scored the final goal, converting in the 65th minute.
"We played some tough soccer against them early, frustrated them for the first 35 minutes," Parks said. "Then we made some mistakes and they capitalized. We've got to improve our passing accuracy."
Junior goalkeeper Amy Carpenter shined for the Tribe, making 14 saves.
Roseburg (2-4-1, 1-2-0) played without one of its captains, Madasyn Van Acker. The senior midfielder received a red card during Saturday's game with North Medford and had to sit out against the Panthers. Van Acker will also miss Friday's home game with South Eugene for disciplinary reasons, Parks said.
The Indians lost freshman RyAnne Bustamante to a hamstring injury during Tuesday's game.
BOYS
NORTH MEDFORD 2, ROSEBURG 0
MEDFORD — The Panthers scored two goals in the opening 14 minutes and shut out the Indians in a Southwest Conference match.
Eloy Saucedo scored on a free kick from around 35 yards out in the fourth minute for the Panthers (4-2-0, 2-2-0 SWC). Alex Rodriguez added a goal in the 14th minute.
"South Medford came out with a lot of intensity, and we gave up two early goals off mistakes and dug ourselves a deep hole," Roseburg coach Ronnie Bustamante said. "But we stepped it up in the second half. We made some tactical adjustments and were able to dominate possession."
Coach Bustamante singled out midfielder Tyson Bustamante and defender Trevor Baird for strong games.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to South Eugene Friday for a conference game.
