South Umpqua High looking for varsity coaches in volleyball and basketball

The News-Review

Tom Eggers
Sports Editor

May 2, 2023

TRI CITY — South Umpqua High School has openings for three varsity coaching positions for the 2023-24 school year: Volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball.

The volleyball season begins in August and can extend through early November, and basketball practice tips off in in November and the season can continue into March.

Anyone interested in applying or needing more information should contact South Umpqua Athletic Director Thomas Armstrong at 541-863-3118.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
