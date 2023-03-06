Sutherlin girls 4

Sutherlin guard Micah Wicks (2) looks for an open teammate against Pleasant Hill in their quarterfinal game Thursday at North Bend High School.

 Rick Murphy/For The News-Review

Sutherlin High School senior guard Micah Wicks wrapped up her outstanding four-year basketball career on Saturday as a unanimous first-team all-tournament selection at the OSAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament in Coos Bay.

