Sutherlin High School senior guard Micah Wicks wrapped up her outstanding four-year basketball career on Saturday as a unanimous first-team all-tournament selection at the OSAA Class 3A girls basketball tournament in Coos Bay.
Wicks led the second-seeded Bulldogs (28-3) to a third-place finish in the tournament. She led the tourney in scoring (52 points) and 3-point field goal percentage (40%, 6-for-15), and added 11 steals and six assists.
Other first-team all-tournament selections included senior Gracie Johnson of Nyssa (unanimous), juniors Ally Schimel and Ella Holwege of Corbett and senior Alex Saunders of Banks.
Sutherlin was the top-scoring team in the tournament with 138 points. The Bulldogs defeated No. 7 Pleasant Hill 52-34, lost to No. 3 Corbett 50-40 and beat No. 5 Santiam Christian 46-31.
Top-seeded Banks won the championship with a 47-38 victory over Corbett.
Sixth-seeded Cascade Christian won the 3A boys crown Saturday night with a 76-54 rout of No. 1 Westside Christian. Junior Austin Maurer led the Challengers with 31 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Maurer (62 points, 39 rebounds) and C.C. sophomore Drew Hall (60 points, 17 assists) both made first-team all-tournament.
Class 1A
North Douglas senior post Ray Gerrard was a first-team all-tournament selection at the boys tournament at Baker High School.
Gerrard led the tournament in scoring (68), rebounding (47) and blocked shots (seven), and shot 60% from the field in three games.
Also making the first-team all-tournament team were sophomore Cody Siegner and junior Carter Nichols of Crane, senior Noah Dallum of Crosshill Christian and senior Ashton Jephson of Adrian.
North Douglas senior wing Logan Gant was a second-team all-tournament pick. Gant scored 35 points in the tourney.
The No. 5 Warriors (24-6) defeated No. 3 Open Door Christian 70-57 for third place. No. 1 Crane whipped No. 10 Crosshill Christian 58-26 for the title.
The No. 3 North Douglas girls lost 43-41 to No. 8 Jordan Valley in the fourth-place game. The Warriors (25-5) went 1-2 in the tourney and finished sixth.
The first-team all-tournament five included seniors Kortney Doman and Leslie Doman of Crane, freshman Lainey Day of Damascus Christian, senior Sophie Bronson of Nixyaawii and senior Emma Bischoff of Rogue Valley Adventist.
No. 2 Damascus Christian deprived No. 1 Crane of a fourth consecutive state championship, winning 35-33.
Class 6A
The boys and girls state tournaments will be held this week at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
Two Southwest Conference teams advanced to the final eight on the girls' side.
Wednesday's quarterfinal matchups have No. 8 Willamette (18-7) against No. 1 Jesuit (25-2), No. 5 Clackamas (23-4) against No. 4 Beaverton (19-8), No. 6 Barlow (22-5) versus No. 3 Tualatin (24-2) and No. 10 West Salem (21-5) versus No. 2 South Medford (25-2).
The boys tip off on Thursday with four quarterfinals: No. 9 Central Catholic (15-11) against No. 1 West Linn (26-1), No. 5 Gresham (22-4) against No. 4 Lincoln (23-4), No. 6 Beaverton (20-7) versus No. 3 Tualatin (21-5) and No. 7 Mountainside (19-7) versus No. 2 Barlow (24-3).
The SWC went 0-4 in first-round playoff games, including Roseburg's 79-44 loss to No. 16 Jesuit. No. 8 South Medford, the conference champion, was eliminated 51-46 by No. 25 Nelson on the Panthers' court.
