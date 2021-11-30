Sutherlin sophomore forward Paige Edmonson was a first-team selection for the Class 3A/2A/1A girls, while South Umpqua junior midfielder Juri Moros made the second team for the boys in the recent all-state soccer voting.

Edmonson helped Sutherlin to a 10-2-1 season record and berth in the state quarterfinals. Moros led the Lancers to a league title, an 8-5-0 record and berth in the state playoffs.

Douglas County players receiving honorable mention for the girls were junior defender Jayden Ratledge and sophomore defender Madison Wagner of Sutherlin.

Senior midfielder Olivia Faucera of Oregon Episcopal was named the Player of the Year.

Among those receiving honorable mention for the boys were senior midfielder Andrick Cardenas-Gil and senior defenders Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors of Sutherlin, and senior midfielders Levi Heard and Nathan York and senior goalkeeper Josh Luther of Umpqua Valley Christian.

Senior forward Felipe Rueda Duran of Catlin Gabel was selected the Player of the Year.

Class 3A/2A/1A

All-State Soccer

BOYS

Player of the Year — Felipe Rueda Duran, sr., Catlin Gabel.

Coach of the Year — Jony Miramontes, Dayton.

First Team

FORWARDS — Benji Hudson, sr., Dayton; Connor Mansfield, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Elijah Widdows, sr., Catlin Gabel; Felipe Rueda Duran, sr., Catlin Gabel; Jose Napoles, sr., Riverside. MIDFIELDERS — Daniel Anguiano, sr., Dayton; Fabian Villa, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Owen Hammond, sr., Pleasant Hill. DEFENDERS — Jake Beaman, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Joshua Hamlett, sr., Catlin Gabel. GOALIE — Gabe Stevens, sr., Riverdale.

Second Team

County Selections Only

MIDFIELDER — Juri Moros, jr., South Umpqua.

Honorable Mention

County Selections Only

MIDFIELDERS — Andrick Cardenas-Gil, sr., Sutherlin; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. DEFENDERS — Ethan Yarbrough, sr., Sutherlin; Oston Connors, sr., Sutherlin. GOALIE — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.

GIRLS

Player of the Year — Olivia Faucera, sr., Oregon Episcopal.

Co-Coaches of the Year — Chris Hammond, Pleasant Hill; Gilian Gandy, Riverdale.

First Team

FORWARDS — Kendrick Dahlin, sr., Catlin Gabel; Paige Edmonson, soph., Sutherlin; Ryker Rothfus, sr., St. Mary's. MIDFIELDERS — Emma Dyemartin, jr., Pleasant Hill; Layla Castillo, sr., Riverside; Lola Diaz-Gonzalez, sr., Catlin Gabel; Nadia Schwartz, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Olivia Faucera, sr., Oregon Episcopal. DEFENDERS — Grace Mueller, jr., Catlin Gabel; Zoe Bullard, soph., Oregon Episcopal. GOALIE — Cameron Gabrielson, soph., Oregon Episcopal.

Honorable Mention

County Selections Only

DEFENDERS — Jayden Ratledge, jr., Sutherlin; Madison Wagner, soph., Sutherlin.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

