Sutherlin sophomore forward Paige Edmonson was a first-team selection for the Class 3A/2A/1A girls, while South Umpqua junior midfielder Juri Moros made the second team for the boys in the recent all-state soccer voting.
Edmonson helped Sutherlin to a 10-2-1 season record and berth in the state quarterfinals. Moros led the Lancers to a league title, an 8-5-0 record and berth in the state playoffs.
Douglas County players receiving honorable mention for the girls were junior defender Jayden Ratledge and sophomore defender Madison Wagner of Sutherlin.
Senior midfielder Olivia Faucera of Oregon Episcopal was named the Player of the Year.
Among those receiving honorable mention for the boys were senior midfielder Andrick Cardenas-Gil and senior defenders Ethan Yarbrough and Oston Connors of Sutherlin, and senior midfielders Levi Heard and Nathan York and senior goalkeeper Josh Luther of Umpqua Valley Christian.
Senior forward Felipe Rueda Duran of Catlin Gabel was selected the Player of the Year.
Class 3A/2A/1A
All-State Soccer
BOYS
Player of the Year — Felipe Rueda Duran, sr., Catlin Gabel.
Coach of the Year — Jony Miramontes, Dayton.
First Team
FORWARDS — Benji Hudson, sr., Dayton; Connor Mansfield, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Elijah Widdows, sr., Catlin Gabel; Felipe Rueda Duran, sr., Catlin Gabel; Jose Napoles, sr., Riverside. MIDFIELDERS — Daniel Anguiano, sr., Dayton; Fabian Villa, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Owen Hammond, sr., Pleasant Hill. DEFENDERS — Jake Beaman, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Joshua Hamlett, sr., Catlin Gabel. GOALIE — Gabe Stevens, sr., Riverdale.
Second Team
County Selections Only
MIDFIELDER — Juri Moros, jr., South Umpqua.
Honorable Mention
County Selections Only
MIDFIELDERS — Andrick Cardenas-Gil, sr., Sutherlin; Levi Heard, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Nathan York, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. DEFENDERS — Ethan Yarbrough, sr., Sutherlin; Oston Connors, sr., Sutherlin. GOALIE — Josh Luther, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Olivia Faucera, sr., Oregon Episcopal.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Chris Hammond, Pleasant Hill; Gilian Gandy, Riverdale.
First Team
FORWARDS — Kendrick Dahlin, sr., Catlin Gabel; Paige Edmonson, soph., Sutherlin; Ryker Rothfus, sr., St. Mary's. MIDFIELDERS — Emma Dyemartin, jr., Pleasant Hill; Layla Castillo, sr., Riverside; Lola Diaz-Gonzalez, sr., Catlin Gabel; Nadia Schwartz, sr., Oregon Episcopal; Olivia Faucera, sr., Oregon Episcopal. DEFENDERS — Grace Mueller, jr., Catlin Gabel; Zoe Bullard, soph., Oregon Episcopal. GOALIE — Cameron Gabrielson, soph., Oregon Episcopal.
Honorable Mention
County Selections Only
DEFENDERS — Jayden Ratledge, jr., Sutherlin; Madison Wagner, soph., Sutherlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.