Sutherlin High School senior guard Micah Wicks was a repeat selection as the Far West Player of the Year in girls basketball.
Wicks led the Bulldogs to their fourth consecutive FWL championship, averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
Also making the all-league first team from Sutherlin were senior Ava Gill (5.9 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals) and junior Madison Wagner (9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists). Gill, one of the team's top defenders, was a repeat pick on the first team.
Douglas senior Kierra Bennett was a first-team selection for the second straight season. She averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 blocked shots per game.
Sutherlin's Josh Grotting was Coach of the Year.
Making the second team were junior Josie Vermillion and sophomore Madison Huntley of Sutherlin and junior Ella Wright of Glide. Receiving honorable mention were seniors Tatum Kelley and Violet Richardson of South Umpqua, senior Emily McWhorter of Douglas and and sophomore Taylar Thingvall of Glide.
BOYS
South Umpqua junior Jace Page and Douglas sophomore Jason Stiles were among the first-team selections.
Page, who made the first team for Douglas as a sophomore, averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. Stiles averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, and shot 61% from the field.
Second-team picks included juniors Brayden West and Seth Rincon of Douglas, senior Jace Johnson of S.U. and senior Coby Pope of Glide.
Receiving honorable mention were senior Chase Briggs of S.U., junior Ty Davis of Glide, and seniors Bryson McGarvey and Coltyn Jacobs of Sutherlin.
Sophomore Drew Hall of Cascade Christian was voted Player of the Year and Brandon Hodges of Brookings-Harbor was Coach of the Year.
Far West League
Basketball All-League
GIRLS
Player of the Year — Micah Wicks, sr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Josh Grotting, Sutherlin.
First Team
Micah Wicks, sr., Sutherlin; Kenna Stratton, jr., Lakeview; Kierra Bennett, sr., Douglas; Ashlyn Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Holli Vigue, soph., Coquille; Ava Gill, sr., Sutherlin; Tyler McNeley, sr., Lakeview; Madison Wagner, jr., Sutherlin; Jordynn Jones, soph., Cascade Christian.
Second Team
Trinidy Blanton, sr., Coquille; Madison Huntley, soph., Sutherlin; Rockette Marrington, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Bre Strubel, sr., Lakeview; Maddie Ward, jr., St. Mary's; Timnah Roberson, jr., Cascade Christian; Ella Wright, jr., Glide; Josie Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention
Tatum Kelley, sr., South Umpqua; Lainie Wheeler, jr., North Valley; Emily McWhorter, sr., Douglas; Lexi Lucatero, fr., Coquille; Shay Godfrey, soph., North Valley; Amelia Bruce, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Taylar Thingvall, soph., Glide; Violet Richardson, sr., South Umpqua.
BOYS
Player of the Year — Drew Hall, soph., Cascade Christian.
Coach of the Year — Brandon Hodges, Brookings-Harbor.
First Team
Drew Hall, soph., Cascade Christian; Jaren Fronckowiak, soph., Cascade Christian; Peyton Maurer, jr., Cascade Christian; Jason Stiles, soph., Douglas; Hunter Layton, sr., Coquille; Kayden Walker, sr., St. Mary's; Noah Friesen, sr., St. Mary's; Jace Page, jr., South Umpqua; Josh Serna, sr., Brookings-Harbor.
Second Team
Cannon Anderson, jr., Cascade Christian; Brayden West, jr., Douglas; Seth Rincon, jr., Douglas; Hayden GeDeros, sr., Coquille; Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua; Cooper Cartwright, sr., North Valley; Cody Pope, sr., Glide; Trevor Owens, sr., Lakeview.
Honorable Mention
Dean Tucker, sr., Coquille; Chase Briggs, sr., South Umpqua; Austin Dietrick, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Stephen Lauby, jr., North Valley; Caleb Albertson, sr., Lakeview; Ty Davis, jr., Glide; Bryson McGarvey, sr., Sutherlin; Coltyn Jacobs, soph., Sutherlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.