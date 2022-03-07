Sutherlin's Wicks a unanimous selection on 3A all-tournament first team TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wicks Sutherlin H.S. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sutherlin junior guard Micah Wicks, who led the Bulldogs to third place in the Class 3A girls basketball tournament on Saturday in Coos Bay, was a unanimous selection on the all-tournament first team.Wicks led the tourney in scoring (83 points), field goals made (31), 3-pointers made (nine) and steals (17), and tied for first in assists (13).Teammate Madison Wagner, a sophomore, made the all-tournament second team. Wagner scored 24 points and made nine steals in three tourney games.In the 1A boys basketball tournament in Baker City, North Douglas junior post Ray Gerrard was a first-team selection after the Warriors finished fourth.Gerrard led the tournament in rebounding (43) and field goal percentage (.605), was third in scoring (59) and tied for second in blocked shots (five).Riddle senior post Mario Gianotti made the second team. Gianotti had 35 points and led the tourney with nine blocks. The Irish lost two games.In the 1A girls tournament, North Douglas senior guard Samantha MacDowell was a second-team selection. MacDowell tied for fourth in scoring (44), helping the Warriors to a fifth-place finish. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 