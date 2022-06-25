'Proud to be a Lancer': family, friends remember life of Brody Lee Standley

TRI CITY — Anything Brody Lee Standley wanted to get involved with, his parents had one simple rule.
“You finish what you start.”
That was a challenge the 15-year-old gladly accepted throughout his life, which sadly ended at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, on May 24 due to complications from a congenital heart defect.
Friends, family and classmates gathered at South Umpqua High School Saturday to honor and share stories about a vibrant boy who, despite being born with half a heart, threw all of the heart he had into each and every endeavor.
“Brody’s life was a life lived to the fullest,” said Richard Wolfe, who officiated the memorial service. Wolfe is the Lay Pastor at Camas Valley Missionary Church, where the Standley family attends services.
“People can go through life feeling sorry for themselves because of their situation, and this young man had every reason to feel sorry, but he never did,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe read a letter written by Brody’s mother, Gina, describing her son’s strength despite the odds he faced.
“Warrior. Brave. Fighter. Happy. Those are all words that could be used to describe Brody,” Wolfe read from Gina Standley’s letter. “He lived life on his terms. We wanted quantity of life, but we also wanted quality of life.
“We were profoundly proud of you never giving up.”
Despite being smaller than his classmates, Brody Lee threw himself into any activity he wanted to try. He grew up playing baseball — even though at first he didn’t have enough stamina to run to first base. He loved basketball and even took on football. It would be years before he could keep up with his friends riding bicycles, but they would make sure that he never felt left out.
He enjoyed riding ATVs and, at the time of his death, was learning how to drive.
“He had the biggest heart,” said Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer of Adapt Integrated Health Care. Dannenhoffer was among a number of staff at the Roseburg clinic who would tend to Brody Lee’s hundreds of appointments. “He was a cheerful, happy kid. We would see his name on the schedule and would fight over who got to see him.”
