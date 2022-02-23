When Kaleb Oliver walked into the Oakland High School wrestling room in November 2019, no one — not even his coaches — were quite sure what to expect from the sophomore.
It took just a few short months before the transfer from Nederland, Colorado, had their attention.
Oliver went 45-0 that season for the Oakers and won the Class 2A/1A state championship at 132 pounds. Last spring during a COVID-shortened season, Oliver went 18-0 and won the 160-pound 2A/1A title.
Saturday, Oliver has a chance to do something no Oakland wrestler ever has: finish his high school career undefeated.
Oliver is one of four seniors who are hitting the mats this week for the Oregon School Activities Association state wrestling championships with the opportunity for an undefeated 2021-22 season.
Oliver heads into Saturday’s 2A/1A tournament at Culver with a 28-0 record. Sutherlin’s Trent Olsen goes into the 3A tournament at La Pine with a 33-0 mark. South Umpqua’s Caj Simmons, the 3A No. 1 seed at 195 pounds, also rolls into La Pine with a 21-0 mark.
Today, Douglas senior Zoey Smalley, the No. 2 seed in the girls’ 155-pound bracket, takes an 18-0 record onto the mats in Culver.
Each has had similar yet quite different journeys.
KALEB OLIVER: THREE FOR HISTORY
While Oliver is technically undefeated during the 2021-22 season, he did lose one exhibition match Jan. 28 at a dual meet event at Harrisburg.
During a season when potential opponents would move up or down a weight class to avoid the two-time state champion, one of the coaches from Cascade High School invited him to take an exhibition match.
The opponent was Cascade senior 182-pounder Lance VanHoose, a three-time Class 4A state placer and the 2021 state champion at 182.
Oliver took the match.
“I just felt like, ‘Why not get a really tough match,’” Oliver said of the exhibition with VanHoose, who won by an 8-5 decision. “Even though I had to bump up a weight (class), I felt like the best thing was to get a good match.”
Tough matches have been difficult to come by for Oliver, at least during the Oregon high school season. Some of his biggest challenges this season have been in sparring with his coach, Ian Patt.
“He came here with a lot of technical knowledge,” Patt said of Oliver’s experience wrestling with different clubs in Colorado.
Oliver saw a significant growth spurt between his sophomore and junior seasons, jumping from 132 pounds to wrestling at 160. Proper diet and training, not to mention a season playing nose tackle for the Oakers’ football team, helped keep him dialed in.
“He’s one hell of a nose guard,” said David Henry, who coaches the defensive line for the Oakers. Oh, and Henry is the only man in the history of the Oakland wrestling program to win three state championships.
“The way he uses his hand fighting skills, he was very effective on the defensive line,” Henry said. “He’s a highly intelligent young man, always wanting to learn.”
And come Saturday night, Oakland may just have to order a second recliner for the Three-Timers Lounge.
TRENT OLSEN: CLIMBING THE LADDER
It’s not often a high school wrestler spends four years in the same weight class. Olsen has been a 220-pounder since his freshman year, and his state experience is showing through this season.
A four-time state tournament qualifier, Olsen will carry a 33-0 record into Saturday’s Class 3A tournament. He’s ranked No. 1 in that weight class by the Oregon Wrestling Forum and will be that bracket’s No. 1 seed.
He was knocked out of state in two matches as a freshman and fell one match short of a state medal as a sophomore. Last spring, he placed third at 220.
“Climbing the ladder. Yeah, pretty much,” Olsen said of his high school wrestling experience. “I’ve been in some tough, tough brackets, but I think that’s definitely helped me a lot starting out as a freshman and wrestling guys that good.”
Part of that progression was born from his youth wrestling days, where Sutherlin coach Jon Martz said he often would have to put Olsen in older age groups in order to get matches.
“Trent’s kind of an interesting kid,” Martz said. “He was a bigger kid when he was younger and didn’t have anybody to wrestle. He has a level of commitment and maturity that sometimes you see out of seniors and sometimes you don’t.
“We always talk about it’s the things you do when no one’s looking, and he’s really taken that to heart.”
One key to Olsen’s success this season could be his longtime sparring partner. Bulldogs junior Maddox Griggs, who wrestles at 285, enters the state tournament with a 29-3 record and also is the No. 1 seed in his bracket. Griggs and Olsen have been drilling with each other since middle school.
“He’s put in a lot of hard work and he has improved substantially,” Olsen said of his “little brother.”
On the thought of Sutherlin’s two big boys closing out the state tournament with championships: “It would be pretty sweet if we lived up to the hype of that,” Olsen said.
CAJ SIMMONS: FOR MOMMA
A senior at South Umpqua, Simmons’ athletic accomplishments are hard to ignore.
The first-team all-Class 3A linebacker helped his Lancers reach the state football championship game this past fall. He’s a four-time state tournament qualifier, placing third as a sophomore at 170 pounds and second as a junior at 195 last spring. His only two tournament losses came to the same wrestler, Harrisburg’s Chandler Stauss.
This weekend, Simmons will be the No. 1 seed at 195 pounds and takes a 21-0 season record into La Pine.
Not bad for a kid who almost gave up the sport.
“The last two or three years, my mom (Shylo) has really been into it,” Simmons said. “It was the only sport she could go and watch, so I kind of ended up doing it for my mom.”
His gratitude for his mother is the reason Simmons is often asked about a tattoo that stretches across his back from shoulder to shoulder: “Momma’s Boy.”
“I got it when I turned 18,” Simmons said. “She does everything I need for me. I was willing to spend some of my money to get her something nice.”
Simmons is an intelligent speaker and a dedicated friend. He is also a nightmare for opponents to deal with as he stands just 5-foot-6.
“Caj is a beast, and he’s been a beast for a long time,” said Lancers coach Ricky Cole, who occasionally serves as Simmons’ sparring partner during practice sessions. “He’s so strong and explosive, it’s like tying up with a tank.
“When I drill with him, I feel like I need an Epsom salt bath when I’m done,” Cole joked.
ZOEY SMALLEY: DREAMING BIG
Girls wrestling in Oregon is still in its infant stages. While the OSAA has held girls’ exhibition state tournaments in conjunction with the boys’ competition, 2022 marks the first year that girls’ wrestling is officially recognized as a sanctioned championship event.
The brackets have expanded from what was once just four wrestlers to 16 for the tournament which opens today in Culver.
And Zoey Smalley has every expectation to be standing near the top or atop the medals podium.
The Douglas senior is headed to her third state tournament after placing third as both a sophomore and a junior. Both of those medals were earned at 170 pounds. This season, Smalley is wrestling at 155 and, with her 18-0 season record, will be the No. 2 seed in that all-classes bracket.
“I’ve had a good season, it’s a lot better than last year,” Smalley told The News-Review after winning the girls’ District 2 regional championship two weeks ago. “I’ve noticed lots of growth ... my technique, conditioning and mindset are better. I’m really excited to show my growth (at the state tournament). My hopes are to win the tournament.
“I normally go out with the mindset I’m going to control the match,” Smalley said. “Sometimes I wrestle defensive, but most of the time I try to get after it. I like the fact you get out of it (wrestling) what you put into it. You’re bound to get something really cool out of it if you work hard.”
