Fans of sports radio will have two more options coming to them over the airwaves this month.
The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM will soon be the newest affiliate of The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano and The James Crepea Show. The new programs are scheduled to start on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 respectively and will air Monday through Friday.
The Bald Faced Truth runs from 12-3 p.m. and The James Crepea Show airs from 4-6 p.m. Both programs focus on sports topics important to fans in the state of Oregon.
“To improve our station programming we are adding the extremely talented voices of John and James to the station lineup, talking Blazers, Beavers, Ducks and more,” The Score station manager Joey Keeran said.
Canzano is an award-winning columnist for The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com. His Bald Faced Truth radio program originates from Portland’s 750 The Game.
The show has been Portland’s top-rated local sports show regardless of time slot and has been syndicated statewide in two other markets.
Crepea is the Oregon Ducks beat reporter for The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com and hosts his weekday show on Fox Sports Eugene KORE 1050 AM/95.7 FM.
“These shows will significantly increase the hours of local sports content available to sports fans in Douglas County,” Keeran said. “John Canzano and James Crepea are highly-regarded in sports media, not only locally, but around the nation. They’re fantastic at covering the big stories in our state with access to guests and sources at the heart of the issues that matter most to sports fans in our region.”
The two shows will add to a radio line including Dan Patrick, Jim Rome, and Keeran’s own Douglas County Sports Spotlight that focuses on local student-athletes.
