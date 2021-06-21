NORTH POWDER — The North Douglas girls' fourth-quarter rally fell just short as the Warriors fell to South Wasco County 52-48 in the first round of the Class 1A state basketball tournament at Powder Valley High School Monday.
The Warriors (7-1 overall) trailed 27-18 at halftime, but chipped away at the Redsides' lead, pulling within 49-48 with 20 seconds to play. But South Wasco's Destiny Mora-Lopez got free for a layup in the closing seconds to put the game away.
Mora-Lopez led all scorers with 23 points, while teammates Jade McCoy (12 points) and Kylie Iverson (11 points) also reached double figures for the Redsides.
Brooke McHaffie and Brooklyn Williams paced North Douglas with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
North Douglas played Perrydale in a consolation game at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Baker High School.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY (52) — Destiny Mora-Lopez 23, J. McCoy 12, Iverson 11, Hull 4, S. McCoy 2, Miles, Babcock. Totals 21 10-17 52.
NORTH DOUGLAS (48) — Brooke McHaffie 15, Williams 14, Dill 6, A. Ward 5, MacDowell 5, Black 3, L. Ward, Rodgers. Totals 19 7-15 48.
South Wasco;13;14;12;13;—;52
North Douglas;9;9;13;17;—;48
3-point Goals — SWC 0, N.D. 3 (Williams 1, MacDowell 1, A. Ward 1). Total Fouls — SWC 14, N.D. 16.
