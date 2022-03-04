The Roseburg High School Softball Clinic, for girls in grades 1-8, is scheduled for Sunday at RHS.

The clinic will be held on the turf at Finlay Field or inside at Robertson Memorial Gym, depending on the weather.

Cost is $40 for either session, or $60 for both, and includes a camp T-shirt and lunch. Players should bring tennis shoes, cleats, a glove, bat, water bottle and helmet if they have one.

The offensive and defensive portion of the clinic (hitting, bunting, base running, infield and outfield) will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-ups will be held at 8 a.m.

The session for pitchers and catchers (basics form, pitches, throwdowns) runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups are at noon.

The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Dave Blevins and his staff, Indian Fastpitch coaches and RHS players.

Information: Blevins, 541-378-2187.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

