RHS Softball Clinic set for Sunday The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Roseburg High School Softball Clinic, for girls in grades 1-8, is scheduled for Sunday at RHS.The clinic will be held on the turf at Finlay Field or inside at Robertson Memorial Gym, depending on the weather.Cost is $40 for either session, or $60 for both, and includes a camp T-shirt and lunch. Players should bring tennis shoes, cleats, a glove, bat, water bottle and helmet if they have one.The offensive and defensive portion of the clinic (hitting, bunting, base running, infield and outfield) will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign-ups will be held at 8 a.m.The session for pitchers and catchers (basics form, pitches, throwdowns) runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups are at noon.The camp will be instructed by RHS head coach Dave Blevins and his staff, Indian Fastpitch coaches and RHS players.Information: Blevins, 541-378-2187. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dave Blevins Cleats Tennis Shoe Sport Baseball Rhs Player Lunch Sign-up Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Blaze destroys warehouse in Winchester Charlotte Louise Wayman & Gary Leroy Wayman Multiple families' stolen items recovered from Sutherlin warehouse Glide man injured, extricated after Wednesday Roseburg crash Wicks, Sutherlin take aim at Class 3A state championship Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager SWANSON GROUP IS HIRING Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Public Meetings Oregon lawmakers adjourn 2022 legislative session RHS Softball Clinic set for Sunday Ask a Master Gardener: Sedum Oregon man convicted of Arizona murder of mine claim partner Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.