MOLALLA — For the first time since 1990, the Riddle Irish boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

The Irish, the No. 2 seed out of the Skyline League, went on the road and held on for a 48-45 overtime victory over Country Christian to secure a spot in their classification's "Elite 8" for the first time since 1990.

Riddle was a Class A school that season.

"That was a white-knuckle ride for two hours," Irish coach Russell Hobson said. "It was a knockdown, drag-out fight."

Mario Gianotti scored a game-high 30 points and had a key blocked shot which forced the game into overtime, where he fouled out with one minute remaining.

"I had a lot of faith in my teammates that they could pull it off," Gianotti said. "This is definitely something we've looked forward to for a really long time."

Jesse Myers and Chase Greer scored eight and seven points, respectively, in a game where neither team had a definitive edge.

"I think they knew what it was going to take to get to Baker (City)," Hobson said of his squad. "Since they were in the third grade, this was the destination."

Riddle (21-4 overall) is seeded 12th according to the OSAA's power rankings and is scheduled to face No. 4 seed Crosshill Christian of Turner. The Casco League champions have won 17 of their last 18 games.

RIDDLE (48) — Mario Gianotti 30, Myers 8, Greer 7, Halstead 3, Lopez, Canty, Palmer. Totals 17-44 12-17 48.

COUNTRY CHRISTIAN (45) — Rhett Johnson 14, Weissenbrunner 12, Griffith 6, Halverson 6, Bafford 3, Stopper 2, Wallbaum 2, Doyle, Duckworth. Totals 17-52 9-17 45.

Riddle;8;8;13;13;6;—;48

Country Christian;7;7;15;13;3;—;45

3-point goals — Rid. 2 (Halstead, Gianotti), C.C. 2 (Halverson 2). Total Fouls — Rid. 12, C.C. 19. Fouled Out — Gianotti.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

