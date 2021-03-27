Jack Van Remortel homered in the opener and Shea Bowen had two triples and drove in four runs in the nightcap as the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks opened their 2021 baseball season with a doubleheader sweep of the Southwestern Oregon Community College Lakers Friday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks won the opener 10-3, and got a shutdown pitching performance from Carson Angeroth on their way to a 6-1 victory in the nightcap.
Umpqua scored six runs in the first inning of the opener, bolstered by a two-run double from designated hitter Casey Buckley and capped by a two-run single from Bowen.
In the second game, Lakers pitcher CJ Burrell hit three Umpqua batters in the fourth inning to load the bases with two outs. Bowen cleared the bases with a lofty fly ball to deep right field which landed near the base of the ball, staking the Riverhawks to a 4-1 lead.
From there, Umpqua pitcher Angeroth took over, allowing just two base runners over the final three innings on his way to the victory. Angeroth finished with nine strikeouts and allowed one earned run.
Buckley and Tyson Wallace both had two hits and two RBIs in the opener, while Bowen and Van Mortel also drove in a pair of runs. Former Roseburg High School standout Jace Stoffal earned the win on the mound, striking out 12 Lakers in 4 2/3 innings.
Bowen's two triples in the nightcap were the only two hits for the Riverhawks, who also drew five walks.
A complete story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.
