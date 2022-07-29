Jeremiah Robbins has stepped down as the head coach of the Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s.
But that doesn’t mean he’s leaving the program.
Robbins made the decision after the Docs were eliminated from the Final Four of the Oregon AAA American Legion State Tournament for the second consecutive season.
The key factors in his decision, he said, was to focus on his responsibilities with the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks baseball program and to enjoy some time being a baseball dad.
“That was a big piece,” Robbins said, referencing watching his sons grow through the game. “It’s about being a better father for my boys. I got four games with them this summer.”
Robbins’ oldest son, Luke, is entering his sophomore year at Douglas High School, and younger son Cal will be entering eighth grade.
“He’s got a lot on his plate,” American Legion Post 16 commission member Greg Admire said. “He’s been doing a great service for Douglas County baseball, but he also has two boys playing and he’s not able to see them.”
Robbins let his players know about his decision when the team turned in their uniforms and other gear Wednesday morning.
“I wanted to let them know before it became completely public,” the coach said.
During his two stints at the helm of the Dr. Stewart’s, Robbins compiled a 114-72 overall record. His most recent run began in 2019 when he stepped in to replace Scott Shaver, a childhood teammate at Douglas High School.
Pulling double duty as both the head coach of the Dr. Stewart’s and Riverhawks equated to virtually zero days off. When Robbins wasn’t getting his Legion squad ready to go, he was recruiting for the Riverhawks. And as soon as Legion ball ended for the season, fall ball for UCC was gearing up.
“It’s a huge commitment and takes a lot of your time, and at this point in my life, I didn’t think I could give it its due justice,” the 50-year-old Robbins said. “There are other pieces of my life that haven’t been getting the 100% they deserve.”
Although Robbins has taken off the black-and-blue Docs jersey, he said that doesn’t mean he’s done with the program. Far from it, actually.
“I came back for a reason,” Robbins said. “It’s awesome what this program means to this community.”
He intends to stay involved in an ancillary coaching role within the Dr. Stewart’s family, working with players in the batting cages and doing whatever he can to help further a program which played a big part in his life as a player in the late-1980s and 1990.
“I think this moves our program forward,” Robbins said of his stepping away. “I will always have a love for Legion, and I hope in a new role I can help this program advance.”
Admire said the Legion commission will take a little time to catch their collective breath after hosting the AAA state tournament. He did say that there was a conversation about a potential successor, but nothing was solidified.
“We have a lot of great coaches in the system,” Admire said, referencing the single-A Pepsi Bottlecaps and the Dr. Randol’s Crowns and Bowers Industrial Loggers in the developmental program. “We would like to have something in place for the continuity of the program.”
