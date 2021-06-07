ELKTON — Isabell Zamora accounted for half of Rogue Valley Adventist's points as the visiting Red Tail Hawks pulled away from Elkton in a 37-21 nonleague girls basketball victory Monday night.
Rogue Valley Adventist outscored Elkton 26-11 in the second half. Zamora finished with a game-high 19 points and Emma Bischoff added 13 for Rogue Valley Adventist.
Margaret Byle led the Elks with 14 points.
The Elks (2-2) visit North Douglas for a Skyline League game at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (37) — Isabell Zamora 19, Bischoff 13, Bennett 5, Quave 2, Porter, McKnight. Total 17 2-6 37.
ELKTON (21) — Margaret Byle 14, Me. Byle 3, A. Briar 2, Humphries 2, Block, Williamson, Peters. Totals 7 7-8 21.
RVA;2;9;11;15;—;37
Elkton;4;6;3;8;—;21
3-point Goals — RVA 1 (Bischoff), Elkton 0. Total Fouls — RVA 10, Elkton 9.
