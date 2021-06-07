ELKTON — David Zamudio scored a game-high 21 points and the Rogue Valley Adventist Red Tail Hawks downed host Elkton 46-37 Monday night.
Elkton took a 19-16 lead into halftime, but RVA pulled away in the second half.
"We're still a young team, and we're learning how to make adjustments," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We did, but just not soon enough."
Cash Boe led the Elks with 17 points and freshman Sean Hazen chipped in nine for Elkton (2-2), which visits Umpqua Valley Christian Wednesday.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (46) — David Zamudio 21, Mendenhall 11, Wilson 6, Nunn 4, Wiggers 4, Carrick, Savino. Total 17-45 9-10 46.
ELKTON (37) — Cash Boe 17, Hazen 9, Clevenger 3, Luzier 3, Allen 3, Peters 2, Woody. Totals 14-51 5-10 37.
Rogue Valley;8;8;14;16;—;46
Elkton;9;10;7;11;—;37
3-point Goals — RVA 3 (Zamudio 3), Elkton 4 (Hazen 2, Clevenger 1, Luzier 1). Total Fouls — RVA 11, Elkton 11. Fouled Out — Wilson. Rebounds — RVA 22 (Wiggers 8), Elkton 28 (Cash Boe 12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.