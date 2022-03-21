PENDLETON — The Roseburg High baseball team suffered an extra-inning 4-3 loss against the Pendleton Buckaroos in the first game for both teams in the Pendleton Tournament at Bob White Field.
Pendleton (2-2) walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and scored the game-winning run with a two-out walk. Logan Klopfenstein took the loss for Roseburg (2-2) after walking the first three batters in the final frame.
The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when two runners scored on a wild pitch. The advantage was short-lived as the Buckaroos tied the game in the home half of the inning on a two-out double by Easton Corey.
Pendleton had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs, but Klopfenstein sent the game to extras by striking out Jack Monkman.
Dawson Gillespie and Dominic Tatone had the only hits in the game for Roseburg.
Corey and Aiden Gunter each had two hits for the Buckaroos.
Roseburg will continue play in the tournament with a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Indians face McNary at 11:30 a.m. and Rex Putnam at 2 p.m.
Roseburg;000;120;00;—;3;2;2
Pendleton;010;110;01;—;4;7;4
Corbin, Burke (6), Klopfenstein (7), Tatone (8) and Hubbard; Corey, Gunter (5) and Demianew. W — Gunter. L — Klopfenstein (1-1). 2B — Gunter (P), Corey (P).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
