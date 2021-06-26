NEWBERG — Gage Singleton capped his first high school wrestling season as well as anyone could.
The Roseburg freshman 106-pounder — who bumped up to 120 pounds during the season just to get matches — finished an undefeated season with a 5-3 victory over Newberg’s Isaac Hampton to kick off the championship finals of the Class 6A state wrestling tournament at Newberg High School.
Singleton (12-0 on the season), was seeded seventh in the 106-pound bracket and hammered his way into the championship finals, posting first-round pins in his first two matches before pinning Mountain View’s Scout Santos in 3 minutes, 31 seconds. At the time of the pin, Singleton was ahead 15-1. He would go on to beat the bracket’s top seed in the finals.
“We had planned on him winning the tournament,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said. “He’s a freshman, but he’s not young in wrestling by any means, and he beat the kids people thought were better than him.”
Roseburg crowned four champions in all, with junior Nash Singleton (132) and senior Darian Thacker (170) defending their titles from 2020 and Kahleb Diaz (138) breaking through for his first championship.
Diaz scored two pins and a major decision on his way to the 138-pound final, where he earned a 2-1 decision over Newberg’s Micah Worthington. Nash Singleton dominated his half of the 132 bracket with two pins and a major decision before sticking West Linn’s Ethan Gill in 1:11 in the title match.
Thacker was equally as dominant at 170, with a pin and technical fall before beating Mountain View’s Cannon Potts by a 5-4 decision in the title match. Thacker also beat Potts 7-2 in the 170-pound title match in 2020 at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum.
Nash Singleton and Darian Thacker both went 13-0 on the season, while Diaz was 13-1.
Perhaps the most impressive effort for the Indians came from 152-pound junior Varrius Scanlan, who lost his first match by pin but rallied for six consecutive wins on the consolation side to take third, the last of those a 6-4 overtime “sudden victory” over Arian Tajgerdu of Mountainside.
“It’s harder to get third than be a state champion sometimes,” Lander said. “You get your heart broken right away, and then you have to come back. I was very proud of him today. He’s been working hard and he deserved what he got today.”
Lander was also pleased with the performance of senior 182-pounder Colby Olsen, who finally cracked the varsity lineup this season and finished fifth at the state tournament.
“He’s a great Roseburg wrestling story,” Lander said of Olsen. “He showed up every day, did his work and tried to get better, and he had his best matches combined with districts and state. You can’t really ask for better.”
Olsen won his first match of the tournament before falling into the consolation bracket. He won three straight, including a 3-1 sudden victory over Garrett Cappalonga of Cleveland, before falling in the consolation semifinals. Olsen beat Dredan Myers of Grants Pass 3-2 to secure fifth.
Rogan Coffman placed sixth for Roseburg at 195 pounds, and Rhett Martin fell one victory shy of state placement at 145.
Newberg, which had a tournament-high 26 entries, ran away with the team title, amassing 490.5 team points. Sprague took second with 261.5, followed by Roseburg with 198.5.
Class 6A State Wrestling Championships
at Newberg High School
Team Scores (top 10) — Newberg 490.5, Sprague 261.5, Roseburg 198.5, Mountain View 161, West Linn 125.5, Grants Pass 120.5, Clackamas 72, McMinnville 71, Cleveland 70, Century 68.
Championship Finals
106 — Gage Singleton, Roseburg, dec. Isaac Hampton, Newberg, 5-3. 113 — Zachary Keinonen, Newberg, dec. Brandon Smith, Newberg, 4-0. 120 — Braden Boyd, Sprague, dec. Ethan Ritchie, Newberg, 9-3. 126 — Nicky Olmstead, Newberg, dec. Drew Jones, Mountain View, 6-4. 132 — Nash Singleton, Roseburg, p. Ethan Gill, West Linn, 1:11. 138 — Kahleb Diaz, Roseburg, dec. Micah Worthington, Newberg, 2-1. 145 — Ayden Garver, Newberg, dec. Josh Camillo, Sprague, 4-1. 152 — Charlie Evans, Newberg, major dec. William Musser, Century, 15-4. 160 — Riley Davis, Sprague, dec. Price Pothier, Newberg, 9-2. 170 — Darian Thacker, Roseburg, dec. Cannon Potts, Mountain View, 5-4. 182 — Brook Byers, Sprague, p. Gavin Harris, McKay, 4:52. 195 — Hudson Davis, Newberg, dec. Robert Plympton, Reynolds, 6-4. 220 — David Sherman, Sprague, dec. Cole Sketekee, Sprague, 4-0. 285 — Jacob Barnes, McMinnville, dec. Broderick Reese, Century, 1-0.
Roseburg placement matches
Third place
152 — Varrius Scanlan, Roseburg, SV-1 over Arian Tajgerdu, Mountainside, 6-4.
Fifth place
182 — Colby Olsen, Roseburg, dec. Dredan Myers, Grants Pass, 3-2. 195 — Owen Scott, Sprague, p. Rogan Coffman, Roseburg, 1:09.
