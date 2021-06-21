ASHLAND — Jayd Sollinger scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Ashland Grizzlies to a 29-23 victory over visiting Roseburg in a Southwest Conference playoff game Monday night.
Roseburg struggled to put the ball in the basket, with three players — Amy Carpenter, Hayden Pinard and Emma Murphy — leading the way with four points apiece.
"We had so many looks in those first six or seven minutes, but we just couldn't convert," Roseburg coach Chad Smith said.
Roseburg (0-11 overall) is tentatively scheduled to play the South Medford junior varsity Wednesday.
ROSEBURG (23) — Amy Carpenter 4, Hayden Pinard 4, Emma Murphy 4, Morello 3, Mohlsick 2, J. Montifering 2, McClatcher 2, Miller 2. Totals 9 3-14 23.
ASHLAND (29) — Jayd Sollinger 17, Morgan 7, Heiken 2, Carter 2, Lambert 1, Montgomery, Jenkins, Sayer, Losinski. Totals 10 9-13 29.
Roseburg;5;1;3;14;—;23
Ashland;9;4;7;9;—;29
3-point Goals — Rose. 1 (Morello 1, Murphy 1), Ash. 0. Total Fouls — Rose. 14, Ash. 13.
