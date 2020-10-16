In a COVID-19 year that has produced a lot of lows, Karin Thompson has been experiencing a big-league high over the past two weeks in San Diego.
Thompson, a 1981 graduate of Roseburg High School when she was Karin Jackson, is watching her son Ryan pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays in the Major League Baseball playoffs at Petco Park.
Thompson is among the fans getting to watch the American League Championship Series between the Rays and Houston Astros. The Rays lost Thursday’s game 4-3, cutting their lead in the best-of-7 series to 3-2 and are within one win of advancing to the World Series for the first time since 2008.
Thompson watched Tampa Bay eliminate the New York Yankees last week in a best-of-5 AL Division Series. The Rays won the deciding fifth game, 2-1.
Ryan Thompson, 28, is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound relief pitcher for the Rays. The right-handed sidearm slinger is in his second year with the Tampa Bay organization and made his MLB debut on July 24 of this year.
“It’s surreal,” Karin Thompson said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It’s the coolest experience, I never imagined it could be so fun. Watching my son come through adversity ... coming out of high school he wasn’t even looked at and that was hard.
“It’s elation, excitement (watching him make the big leagues). It’s a dream he’s had since he was five years old and finally his dream has come true.”
Karin Thompson, 57, is a PE teacher at Cascade Junior High in Turner.
Ryan Thompson graduated from Cascade High in 2010. He pitched two seasons at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, then transferred to Campbell University, a Division 1 school in Buies Creek, North Carolina.
Ryan Thompson was selected the Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year for the Fighting Camels in 2013 after leading the nation with a 0.88 earned run average and followed that with another All-America campaign in 2014, becoming the first two-time All-American in program history.
After being drafted by the Houston Astros in the 23rd round in 2014, Tampa Bay acquired Thompson in the minor-league Rule 5 draft after he missed the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.
Thompson appeared in 25 games during the 2020 abbreviated regular season, going 1-2 with one save and a 4.44 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked eight over 26 1/3 innings.
In the playoffs, Thompson was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in six appearances through Wednesday. He made one start against the Yankees.
“It’s amazing,” Karin Thompson said. “Ryan’s so focused, humble and dedicated. He puts in the work. Someone said on Twitter the other day of all the qualities Ryan has, humility is possibly his best. To see this happen to him is pretty darn cool.”
Thompson is among the parents watching the series from two suites at Petco Park. Ryan’s father Edwin, who Karin is divorced from, is also attending the series.
“They’re in a tight bubble here in San Diego,” Karin said of the safety measures taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re in a different hotel (from the players), we don’t get to hug them after games. We can come down after the games and talk to them. We get a chance to talk to him on the phone.
“We’re getting COVID tested every other day. The weather is gorgeous. Even though we’re not able to walk around the ballpark, it’s been so much fun. I feel super comfortable (with the conditions) and we’re well taken care of.”
When she’s not watching baseball, Thompson is connecting with her Cascade Junior High students daily from her motel room via Zoom.
“If we didn’t have a pandemic, there’s no way I could take two weeks off (from work),” she said. “I feel grateful to my school for making it possible for me to do this.”
Thompson plans on attending the World Series if the Rays make it.
Thompson was a talented student-athlete at RHS, competing in volleyball and basketball. The 6-2 post was a two-time second-team all-conference selection in basketball under John Thomas.
She accumulated 535 points, 597 rebounds and 97 blocked shots during her three-year varsity career, and still shares the school record with Lisa Randolph for most rebounds in a game. Thompson grabbed 24 against Mazama in 1980.
The Indians advanced to the Class AAA state tournament in 1979, losing the fourth-place game to Putnam and finishing 19-6 overall.
Thompson was named one of the top 10 RHS girls basketball players by The News-Review in 2004. She played collegiately at Alaska Fairbanks.
“(John Thomas) was very special to me,” Thompson said of the late coach who died in August. “He was like a father. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and was there for me. I learned so much from him about work ethic and being an athlete. I was heartbroken when we lost him.”
Thompson’s parents, Wes and Sheila, still live in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.