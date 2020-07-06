As sports facilities in the Roseburg School District have slowly started reopening this month, the Roseburg High School boys basketball program has started a series of skills camps for middle school players.
The camps got underway Monday and run through Thursday each week the rest of the month. The camps alternate weeks between Jo Lane and Fremont middle schools.
Campers in grades 5-6 will practice each week from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., while players in grades 7-8 go from 10-11:30 a.m.
Each camp is limited to 24 student-athletes due to health restrictions. Campers are allowed to sign-up for more than one week. Other health and safety guidelines will be in place to comply with the Phase 2 recommendations from the state government.
The cost of each camp is $30 per athlete.
Visit RoseburgBasketball.com for more details and to register for the camps.
