The fans. The band. The cheerleaders and the bright lights.
When the Roseburg High School football team kicks off the fall 2021 season on Friday night at Finlay Field, things will feel much more familiar than they did back in the spring.
“(We’re) definitely excited. We didn’t get any fans last year, so hopefully we’ll have the Bum Squad,” senior Landyn Dupper said.
The Roseburg Indians host the Summit Storm for their season opener. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dupper is a part of a large senior class for Roseburg this season and he is one of a few players that got to experience varsity football at Finlay Field pre-COVID as a sophomore. So he remembers what it’s like when the place is buzzing.
“It’s definitely a feeling you can’t explain,” Dupper said.
While he may not have the words to describe the Friday night lights, the all-league wide receiver is ready for them.
“(I’ve) been waiting the whole summer, working hard. I’m excited to play the first game,” he said.
Roseburg finished the 2021 winter/spring football season last school year with a dominant 42-0 win over Springfield. The victory, nearly five months ago, ended an 11-game losing streak for the Tribe and put a positive spin on the season for the large number of returning players.
The Indians finished last season 1-4, but gained valuable experience for a roster made up of many first-time varsity players. Roseburg had just one senior starter last season and will return eight starters on both sides of the ball.
“The guys that started and played a ton last year, they’re all out there and chomping at the bit,” sixth-year head coach Dave Heuberger said.
Dupper was Roseburg’s only offensive all-league selection last season. He earned second-team honors at wide receiver and will be a weapon the Indians try to use to their advantage more often this year.
The 6-foot speedster will be chasing down passes from senior Colton Marsters, who takes over at quarterback for the Tribe. Marsters played receiver as a junior, but won the job during fall camp and will play the position for the first time.
Logan Klopfenstein and Dominic Tatone will round out the returning skill position players. Roseburg’s offensive line will feature seniors Silas Kincaid and Haydon Snyder along with juniors Kyler Mills, Tiger Black and Daniel Thomas. All five started games throughout last season.
Black was a first team all-league defensive lineman and will help anchor things up front for the Indians. Dawson Gillepsie and Klopfenstein were both honorable mention last season and start at linebacker.
Dupper, Marsters and Carson Dunn hold down the back end of the defense as returning starters in the secondary.
Summit was 3-3 last year and graduated 23 seniors. The Storm played a schedule against teams only from the Central Oregon region around Bend.
Leading the offense is second-year starter Hayden Carmichael at quarterback. The 6-5 junior earned the starting nod as a sophomore and has coaches excited for the season.
Carmichael will have a number of returning playmakers to work with and the Summit defense returns its entire secondary.
Coverage of Roseburg’s season opener can be heard on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch the broadcast streaming at 541radio.com.
(1) comment
I am so excitred about this game. You can cut the excitrement in the air with a knife.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.