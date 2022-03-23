MEDFORD — The Roseburg softball team slapped out 13 singles in a 4-0 win over Glencoe and had a late rally fall short in a 2-1 loss to Class 5A No. 9-ranked Lebanon Tuesday at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
Roseburg (3-4 overall) got a strong pitching effort from Kami Gibson in the win over Glencoe as Gibson went six innings and struck out 10 Crimson Tide batters with no walks.
Haleigh Wambolt and Reaghan Gilbert each had three hits to lead Roseburg's 13-hit offensive attack, while Olivia Dedmon also logged a pair of singles.
In the Indians' second game of the day, Lebanon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Roseburg tallied one run in the bottom of the seventh inning but the rally fell short.
In Monday's games, Roseburg beat Southridge 8-6 on a two-run, walkoff home run by Gibson. The Indians had opened up a 6-0 lead through five innings before Southridge answered with three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Tribe lost to Barlow 5-4 in the first game of the day. Wambolt hit a three-run homer in the first inning for Roseburg, which was ultimately unable to hold on to the lead.
Roseburg is idle until Monday, when it is scheduled to host fourth-ranked Westview.
Tuesday's Games
First Game
Roseburg;111;100;0;—;4;13;3
Glencoe;000;000;0;—;0;5;2
Gibson, Gilbert (7) and Dedmon; Dickinson, Farrimond (6) and Miller. W — Gibson. L — Dickinson.
Second Game
Lebanon;200;000;0;—;2;7;1
Roseburg;000;000;1;—;1;7;1
A. Holden and T. Holden; Blix and Martinez. W — A. Holden. L — Martinez. 2B — T. Holden (L).
