Jace Stoffal is taking his talents from Roseburg to Eugene.
After just one season of baseball at Umpqua Community College, Stoffal has committed to joining the pitching staff of coach Mark Wasikowski at the University of Oregon.
“It was really cool. It was very surreal, you know, coming from a small town and getting that sort of offer and opportunity to go play at a high level with great coaches, it was very cool,” said Stoffal, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg High School.
The opportunity isn’t much of a surprise for those who have gotten to watch Stoffal grow as a pitcher on the mound for Roseburg High, the Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team and Umpqua Community College.
Stoffal earned SWC pitcher of the year honors after his junior season with Roseburg and unfortunately didn’t have a chance to defend his crown during his senior year due to the pandemic.
The right-hander stayed local and went to UCC to pitch for Jeremiah Robbins and the Riverhawks. This spring Stoffal led Umpqua with a 6-2 record in nine starts and his 2.17 ERA was the fifth-lowest in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
Continued success this summer during Legion baseball with Dr. Stewart’s will be a fitting sendoff for Stoffal, who leads the Docs with a 0.60 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
An Oregon State fan as a kid, Stoffal is excited to head to don the green and yellow.
“Their coaches are phenomenal. Their pitching coach, Jake Angier, is very good at what he does and has a very good resume,” Stoffal said.
“The atmosphere, all the facilities they have and the recovery stuff they have. Just the resources they have to take me to the next level was very, very impressive.”
Next level in college, but also next level in baseball. “Every kid’s dream is to go pro,” Stoffal said.
The recent Major League Baseball amateur draft saw three Oregon pitchers selected over 20 rounds, including Eugene native Robert Ahlstrom.
The Ducks were the first team to reach out, Stoffal says. He also had interest from Nevada, Portland and Oregon State, although the Beavers made contact late after Stoffal had already committed to UO.
With the decision now made, Stoffal is working through the application process with Oregon, although he’s uncertain when he’ll officially be moving. And before he moves away from home for the first time, there’s still one last season to finish. Roseburg is hosting the AAA American Legion state tournament starting Saturday.
Stoffal didn’t get the chance to play for a state title in his senior season at RHS and the Riverhawks came up just short of a Southern Region tournament title this spring. An American Legion state title would be a fitting sendoff for this rising star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.