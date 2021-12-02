It had been since 2013 since the Roseburg wrestling team placed lower than second at the Class 6A state tournament.
That was the case in June, when the Indians finished behind Newberg and Sprague at the non-OSAA sanctioned 2021 championships held at Newberg High School. Roseburg crowned four champions in that tournament, and two return to help build the framework for a Roseburg resurgence.
Senior Nash Singleton, who recently signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle at Oregon State, and sophomore Gage Singleton are returning state champions who — along with seniors Cristian Martinez, Rhett Martin and Varrius Scanlan — will be working to help return the Tribe to the top of the 6A podium.
After COVID-19 burnout cut attendance in the Roseburg wrestling room nearly in half, the Indians so far have nearly 50 wrestlers working out every afternoon with a singular goal in mind, including a total of 12 who competed at the June state tournament.
“We have some outstanding kids returning,” Roseburg coach Steve Lander said, “and they all have the same expectation. It just depends how the older kids can help bring the younger kids along.”
Getting back to having a full three-month season will help after the truncated spring season.
“We have a lot of guys starting to put it together,” said Nash Singleton, who will be seeking his third state championship. “We’re going back to the big tournaments again and that should help us get prepared.”
After a spring which limited Roseburg to small-scale tournaments — often with no fans in attendance — and league dual meets, the Indians return to their regular menu of challenges, including the Reno Tournament of Champions in two weeks, the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, California after Christmas, and the Reser’s Tournament of Champions in early 2021 at Hillsboro’s Liberty High School.
Roseburg opens its season Friday at the Jerry Lane Duals at McNary High School in Keizer, but follows up the following weekend at the North Bend Coast Classic Dec. 10-11.
As far as expectations, Scanlan said they haven’t changed in his four years in the program.
“It’s a performance thing,” said Scanlan, who placed third at 152 pounds in the 2021 state tournament. “We come in with the same expectation every year, to win state. We come into practice and go 110%, and go into tournaments and go 110%.”
Martin is enjoying a slower buildup to this season compared to last spring, where competitions were starting after barely more than a week of training.
“We have a little more time to get in shape,” Martin said. “Last year, it was right into competition.”
Gage Singleton, who missed out on his chance to be a four-time middle school state champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he feels comfortable helping guide the younger wrestlers along.
“I’ve been wanting to be a leader my whole life,” he said. “I grew up looking up to the high school guys who were leaders and I just wanted to be like them. The whole team sees (he and Nash) working hard, so they work harder, too.”
“I’ve never had a problem with a freshman or sophomore being a leader,” Lander said of Gage Singleton. “The tougher kids are the ones usually everybody is looking up to.”
While the Indians did graduate state champion Kahleb Diaz and two-time state champion Darian Thacker, they do have seven more wrestlers who qualified for the 2021 state tournament: seniors Martinez, Higen Spani and Garrett Gallego, juniors Colton Mignola, Grady Hamilton, Brady Nunemaker and Wyatt Mills.
Roseburg also has 19 of its 20 place-winners from the 2021 Southwest Conference championship team, including seniors Zach Ott, Levi Campbell and Ethan Leaton, juniors Hunter Feland and Emmitt Gibson, and sophomore twins Wyatt and Parker Yutzie.
