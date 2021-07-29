Four middle school state championships. Three high school state championships. Four national All-America honors.
Since they stepped on a mat, 35 combined state championships in collegiate, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
And this week, one NCAA Division I commitment.
Nash and Gage Singleton are continuing to write their chapter in Oregon’s high school wrestling lore.
In the early 2000s, Class 3A Burns had the Swartzlender brothers. The Stigall brothers won multiple Class 4A state titles at North Marion in the early 2010s. Most recently, Class 5A Crescent Valley’s Lamer trio of brothers have been piling up the hardware.
Today, Class 6A Roseburg’s Singleton brothers are making their mark.
Nash Singleton, who is entering his senior year at Roseburg, recently earned All-America honors in Greco-Roman wrestling at the United States Marine Corps/USA Wrestling Junior National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota.
Little brother Gage Singleton topped that by earning All-America in both the 16U freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments.
The brothers, who have been wrestling seemingly since they could walk, continue to drive each other as they both pursue a national championship.
Both share the same work ethic, but their personalities couldn’t be more different.
“For Nash, it’s a business trip,” father Doug Singleton, an assistant coach at Roseburg, said. “For Gage, it’s catching up with friends.
“They grew up on the mat.”
Nash Singleton is tenacious. He’s the wrestler who will scowl after winning by pin, because his opponent scored on him.
“Nash is very focused, very goal-oriented,” Roseburg head wrestling coach Steve Lander said. “I think he’s even that way at home. Whatever it is, he’s going to make sure it gets done. He’s very disciplined on the task at hand.”
The same goes for Gage Singleton when it comes to the family’s Singleton Ranch, roughly five miles west of Glide. But off the ranch, Gage is more of a free spirit.
“Sometimes he walks on the mat not thinking he can beat someone, then he’ll realize he can and dominates,” Lander said. “He actually might be a touch more athletic than Nash.”
Gage had a hard time finding matches during the truncated spring high school wrestling season. At 106 pounds, he regularly received forfeits. So he decided to wrestle at 120.
“I would rather wrestle someone bigger than not wrestle at all,” said Gage, who asked Lander for the chance to bump up two weight classes.
At the Class 6A state tournament held at Newberg High School, both Singleton brothers won state titles. For Nash, it was his second in a row after losing to fellow Newberg junior Ayden Garver in the OSAA Class 6A 113-pound title match in overtime when both grapplers were freshman.
The opportunity of a rematch between Nash and Garver is unlikely in 2022: Garver suffered a severe leg injury during the Fargo tournament.
BIG BROTHER
As the two were growing up, Nash has always been the dominant personality, whether on the ranch or on the mat.
“He’s a great big brother,” Lander said of Nash. “He’s a little hard on (Gage) sometimes but I think it works. They’re just different personalities.”
Their mother, Jennifer Singleton, has chronicled the boys’ wrestling lives since they began. Social media posts and photos go back more than a decade, and rarely without at least one medal around her sons’ necks.
“Those guys are very much excited about wrestling,” said Seth Thomas, a three-time state champion at Roseburg who is now two years into his urology residency in Lansing, Michigan. “They’re just hard-working, blue-collar kids. They were always eager to get better.”
Doug Singleton, who won the 112-pound Class 3A state title for Glide in 1996 — the final year that tournament was held at Coos Bay’s Marshfield High School — said that as driven as his boys are, “practice ends at practice.”
There is no wrestling mat in the living room, as the Swartzlenders famously had. No mat in the barn. Aside from the occasional rough-housing, practice ends at practice.
“We always say, ‘Leave it in the ring,’” Doug Singleton said. “Don’t take your work home. We just always wanted them to enjoy it. We can make them tough at practice.”
THE COMMITMENT
One day after the Singleton family returned from Fargo, Nash made a decision that he has been mulling since the start of his sophomore year: he made a verbal commitment to wrestle at Oregon State.
“I just really liked their coaches. It’s close to home, and they’re cool guys,” said Nash, who plans to study accounting and marketing.
All that’s left is signing the letter-of-intent.
Beavers head coach Chris Pendleton was a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, which had also expressed early interest in Nash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.